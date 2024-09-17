Brett Favre backs Patrick Mahomes on presidential endorsement stance amid Trump vs. Taylor Swift controversy

Patrick Mahomes has kept his footing so far this season, despite being under constant pressure. It's a performance that has impressed another multiple-time NFL MVP.

In a dramatic 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Mahomes led the Chiefs on yet another game-winning drive with tight end Travis Kelce. But for the second game in a row, their partners sat separately.

Mahomes' wife Brittany posted several photos on her Instagram Stories showing herself with both of her children. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, girlfriend to Kelce, was shown on CBS broadcast multiple times in her own booth celebrating the Chiefs.

It was the Chiefs' first game since former President Trump sent a post on Truth Social that read, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" following the pop star's endorsement of VP Harris for president. Brittany has been linked to several displays of support for Trump on social media and even earned the former president's praise during an interview on "Fox & Friends" last week. In that interview Trump said that he 'liked Brittany Mahomes much more' than Swift after the endorsement. Her interactions with Trump have caused her to endure severe backlash on social media in recent weeks, with much of it coming from Swift fans.

But the quarterback praised his wife's influence in the community when asked about Trump's comments about her in a press conference last week. Mahomes also claimed he wouldn't make any political endorsement himself. Still, he encouraged Americans to vote.

Three-time NFL MVP and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre commended Mahomes for taking that stance, while also taking a dig at Swift for endorsing Harris.

"Good take by Mahomes — I see a lot of celebs trying to influence their audience instead of letting the people think for themselves. If the best choice for them ain’t clear and they’re easily swayed by their fav pop artist, it’s not going to be a good thing," Favre wrote in a post on X in response to an OutKick video of Mahomes' comments.

Favre did not take this route himself in the most recent presidential election. The Hall of Fame quarterback endorsed Trump on Oct. 30, 2020 in a post on X, citing his stance on issues of freedom of speech, gun rights and support for the military and police.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my vote is for [Donald Trump]," Favre wrote.

Favre made this endorsement despite the fact that he has, on multiple occasions, said he believes sports were becoming "too political."

Like Brittany Mahomes, Favre has also endured backlash for his political beliefs. In late 2020 and early 2021, Favre did a podcast called "Bolling With Favre" with co-host TV personality Eric Bolling. Favre stirred backlash with comments on several topics, including his stance on NFL player's kneeling for the national anthem and wanting to keep transgenders out of women's sports.

After Derek Chauvin, the police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd, was sentenced to prison, Favre said on the podcast that he "found it hard to believe" Chauvin intended to kill George Floyd. These comments incited backlash from current NFL players, including former Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith, and fellow former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The podcast was discontinued in June of 2021.

Mahomes has not incited any type of controversy similar to Favre in his young career. However, he has been involved in helping his wife deal with the backlash she has received for her displays of Trump support in the past month, according to her.

In a recent episode of the "WHOOP" podcast , Brittany said she’s leaned on her three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback husband to get her through the recent public scrutiny.

"Having him to help me get through it has helped a lot, because he is very good at managing those things and blocking people out and doing all that type of stuff," she said. "Having him beside me and kind of guiding me, coaching me through it has helped a ton. I think that’s kind of gotten to where we are at now."

She added that her husband helped her develop an attitude of "not giving a f---."

"I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’" she said. "And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like honestly I don’t give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore.

"And I think he has helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am, and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?"

Brittany and Patrick were born in eastern Texas and grew up there. They started dating when they attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas, when Patrick was the school's quarterback and Brittany played soccer. Whitehouse is a town with a population of about 8,500 and has a history of voting Republican, according to Data USA.

Meanwhile, Swift has endorsed Democratic candidates dating back to 2018, when she endorsed Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper in the 2018 U.S. midterm elections in Tennessee.

She then endorsed Joe Biden for president in 2020, and her endorsement of Harris Tuesday arguably has a stronger impact. It's her first presidential endorsement since a surge in popularity from her Eras Tour and public relationship with Kelce.

Swift and Brittany were seen in the same suite at most of the Chiefs games Swift attended last year, often being the focus of the NFL broadcasts multiple times per game. That hasn't transpired at either Chiefs home game yet.

Brittany and Swift were most recently seen together, hugging, when they and Mahomes and Kelce went to the U.S. Open to watch the men's singles final on Sept. 8.

Swift did go to the quarterback’s birthday party on Monday though. Swift appeared in photos with Mecole Hardman’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon, and Chris Jones’ wife, Sheawna Weathersby. Gordon posted snaps from a photobooth that was apparently set up for the party. Other than that, Swift laid low as the focus turned to the three-time Super Bowl winner. Swift and Brittany Mahomes were not seen together in any photos. It is unconfirmed if they interacted at the event.

The Chiefs' next game will be in Atlanta against the Falcons on Sunday night, but won't be back at Arrowhead Stadium until a game against the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7, with less than a month to go until the election.

