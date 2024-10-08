Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes spotted in same suite for 1st time this season

Taylor Swift appeared at her third Kansas City Chiefs game of the season, and for the first time, was spotted in the same suite as Brittany Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the first two games of the season, Swift and Mahomes sat separately as it seemed there may have been a growing rift between the two women because of the latter’s apparent support for former President Donald Trump during the 2024 election cycle, while the former openly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

The two showed face to the world at the U.S. Open when they went on a double date with their significant others – Swift with Travis Kelce and Mahomes with her husband Patrick. But still, they had not sat next to each other like they did for most of the 2023 season when the pop star first started to come to games.

That changed Monday night as the Chiefs went on to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 26-13. The ESPN broadcast showed the two women in the same suite cheering on the team.

Swift showed up to the stadium wearing a plaid dress while Mahomes had on a red get-up in which she posted about on her Instagram page.

On the field, Mahomes and Kelce appeared to be clicking again. While the star tight end did not have a touchdown catch in the game –and has yet to find the end zone at all this season – he had a season-high nine catches for 70 yards.

Mahomes threw for more than 300 yards but did not throw a touchdown pass.

Kansas City remained undefeated to start the season and have a bye week in Week 6.