Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes spotted in same suite for 1st time this season

Both women got to witness a Chiefs win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
What is key to the Chiefs' undefeated record despite key injuries? | The Herd Video

What is key to the Chiefs' undefeated record despite key injuries? | The Herd

FOX Sports' Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to break down how the Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated despite losing their key players.

Taylor Swift appeared at her third Kansas City Chiefs game of the season, and for the first time, was spotted in the same suite as Brittany Mahomes at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the first two games of the season, Swift and Mahomes sat separately as it seemed there may have been a growing rift between the two women because of the latter’s apparent support for former President Donald Trump during the 2024 election cycle, while the former openly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes embrace

Taylor Swift, left, hugs Brittany Mahomes as Travis Kelce looks on during the men's singles final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz at the U.S. Open tennis championships on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in New York City. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The two showed face to the world at the U.S. Open when they went on a double date with their significant others – Swift with Travis Kelce and Mahomes with her husband Patrick. But still, they had not sat next to each other like they did for most of the 2023 season when the pop star first started to come to games.

That changed Monday night as the Chiefs went on to defeat the New Orleans Saints, 26-13. The ESPN broadcast showed the two women in the same suite cheering on the team.

Swift showed up to the stadium wearing a plaid dress while Mahomes had on a red get-up in which she posted about on her Instagram page.

TAYLOR SWIFT RETURNS TO WATCH CHIEFS TAKE ON SAINTS AFTER MISSING LAST 2 GAMES

Taylor Swift waves

Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

On the field, Mahomes and Kelce appeared to be clicking again. While the star tight end did not have a touchdown catch in the game –and has yet to find the end zone at all this season – he had a season-high nine catches for 70 yards.

Mahomes threw for more than 300 yards but did not throw a touchdown pass.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Swift in a red sweater whispers into Travis Kelce's ear on the football field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship

Taylor Swift is "drawing up plays" for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the team's all-star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Kansas City remained undefeated to start the season and have a bye week in Week 6.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.