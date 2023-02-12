Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to thrilling victory over Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
NFL fans were treated to a fantastic finish to the 2022 season
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles delivered an epic finish to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and it was a shame one team had to lose.
Patrick Mahomes and a late holding penalty set the Chiefs up near the goal line and Harrison Butker would deliver the game-winning field goal.
The Chiefs would win 38-35.
Mahomes played through a high-ankle sprain, which he re-aggravated in the second quarter of the game, to help the Chiefs come back from a 10-point deficit, to take the lead in the fourth quarter.
Kansas City would have to hold off Jalen Hurts and the Eagles as the star quarterback tied the game with 5:15 left with a 2-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Mahomes would run for 26 yards on the bum ankle and get the Chiefs in field-goal range.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.