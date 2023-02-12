Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LVII
Published

Eagles' Jalen Hurts launches touchdown to AJ Brown, NFL world reacts

Stars of Super Bowl LVII have been making impact early on both sides

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

On the first play of the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII, the Philadelphia Eagles decided to take a shot downfield, and it certainly worked out.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts had a great pocket to work with thanks to his offensive line, and he allowed his wide receivers to develop their routes. But he had one play in mind when he looked downfield.

A.J. Brown was running to the end zone, and though he was well defended, Hurts has seen this play before: Just throw it up and watch his top receiver come down with it. 

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a 45-yard touchdown catch against Trent McDuffie #21 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Hurts launched the pass to the front left pylon, and Brown stretched out and came down with it to give the Eagles their second touchdown of the game. 

TOM BRADY POSTS HILARIOUS TWEET AS HE WATCHES SUPER BOWL AFTER RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

As Brown celebrated with his teammates, and Jake Elliott kicked through the extra point to make it 14-7, social media erupted from the big play.

But current NFL players seemed to expect it.

"Just throw it up AJ gone do the rest , dude so special," Tyreek Hill tweeted.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with Miles Sanders #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles after catching a 45-yard touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Others commented on the play, including Hill's Miami Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle.

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs prior to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

That was Hurts' first passing touchdown of the Super Bowl. The first one of the game came on a 1-yard rush at the goal line, where Hurts got a push from everyone to go up early.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.