Chiefs and Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LVII with the NFL world watching

Why Pat Mahomes Sr. is feeling 'proud'

Pat Mahomes Sr., the former MLB pitcher and father of the Chiefs' star quarterback, recognized the significance of his son become one part of history.

"It’s historic. It’s special. I couldn’t be any more prouder to see where the game has come from where it was," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I’m a big football fan, always have been. And I remember Doug Williams when he won the Super Bowl. I remember some of the other Black quarterbacks – Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb and all those guys – and just how hard it was to be able to get a chance to play their position. And for Patrick and Jalen to be a part of the first two to play in a Super Bowl just shows how far we’ve come. And I’m just so happy a Mahomes will be one of them. And it just makes me so proud."

For more on this story, read about the history Patrick Mahomes is making on Sunday.