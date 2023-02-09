Chiefs and Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LVII with the NFL world watching
Super Bowl LVII is only a few days away. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are set to make history.
Pat Mahomes Sr., the former MLB pitcher and father of the Chiefs' star quarterback, recognized the significance of his son become one part of history.
"It’s historic. It’s special. I couldn’t be any more prouder to see where the game has come from where it was," he told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I’m a big football fan, always have been. And I remember Doug Williams when he won the Super Bowl. I remember some of the other Black quarterbacks – Randall Cunningham, Donovan McNabb and all those guys – and just how hard it was to be able to get a chance to play their position. And for Patrick and Jalen to be a part of the first two to play in a Super Bowl just shows how far we’ve come. And I’m just so happy a Mahomes will be one of them. And it just makes me so proud."
For more on this story, read about the history Patrick Mahomes is making on Sunday.
Sunday's Super Bowl will mark the third time the game has been played in the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The stadium was initially named University of Phoenix Stadium it has seen the New York Giants and New England Patriots both win Super Bowls there.
Here are some of the other locations where the Super Bowl has been played.
Super Bowl: LVI: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Super Bowl LV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Super Bowl LIV: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Super Bowl: LIII: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Super Bowl LII: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
Super Bowl LI: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Super Bowl 50: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
Super Bowl XLIX: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Super Bowl XLVIII: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Super Bowl XLVII: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Super Bowl XLVI: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Super Bowl XLV: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, TX
Super Bowl XLIV: Sun Life Stadium, Miami, FL
Super Bowl XLIII: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Super Bowl XLII: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Super Bowl XLI: Dolphin Stadium, Miami, FL
Super Bowl XL: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Super Bowl XXXIX: ALLTEL Stadium, Jacksonville, FL
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Reliant Stadium, Houston, TX
Super Bowl XXXVII: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA
Super Bowl XXXVI: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Super Bowl XXXV: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Super Bowl XXXIV: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, FL
Super Bowl XXXIII: Pro Player Stadium, Miami, FL
Super Bowl XXXII: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego, CA
Super Bowl XXXI: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, CA
Super Bowl XXX: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ
Super Bowl XXIX: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, FL
Super Bowl XXVIII: Georgia Dome, Atlanta, Ga
Super Bowl XXVII: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Super Bowl XXVI: Metrodome, Minneapolis, MN
Super Bowl XXV: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL
Super Bowl XXIV: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Super Bowl XXIII: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami, FL
Super Bowl XXII: Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego, CA
Super Bowl XXI: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Super Bowl XX: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Super Bowl XIX: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
Super Bowl XVIII: Tampa Stadium, Tampa, FL
Super Bowl XVII: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Super Bowl XVI: Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, MI
Super Bowl XV: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, CA
Super Bowl XIV: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Super Bowl XIII: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
Super Bowl XII: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Super Bowl XI: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Super Bowl X: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
Super Bowl IX: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA
Super Bowl VIII: Rice Stadium, Houston, TX
Super Bowl VII: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
Super Bowl VI: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA
Super Bowl V: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
Super Bowl IV: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, LA
Super Bowl III: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
Super Bowl II: Orange Bowl, Miami, FL
Super Bowl I: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
Super Bowl LVII will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs will be making their third appearance in four years while the Philadelphia Eagles are making their first appearance since the 2017 season.
Read below for some of the past winners.
Super Bowl: LVI: Rams def. Bengals, 23-20
Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers def. Chiefs, 31-7
Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs def. 49ers, 31-20
Super Bowl: LIII: Patriots def. Rams, 13-3
Super Bowl LII: Eagles def. Patriots, 41-33
Super Bowl LI: Patriots def. Falcons, 34-28
Super Bowl 50: Broncos def. Panthers, 24-10
Super Bowl XLIX: Patriots def. Seahawks, 28-24
Super Bowl XLVIII: Seahawks def. Broncos, 43-8
Super Bowl XLVII: Ravens def. 49ers, 34-31
Super Bowl XLVI: Giants def. Patriots, 21-17
Super Bowl XLV: Packers def. Steelers, 31-25
Super Bowl XLIV: Saints def. Colts, 31-25
Super Bowl XLIII: Steelers def. Cardinals, 27-23
Super Bowl XLII: Giants def. Patriots, 17-14
Super Bowl XLI: Colts def. Bears, 29-17
Super Bowl XL: Steelers def. Seahawks, 21-10
Super Bowl XXXIX: Patriots def. Eagles, 24-21
Super Bowl XXXVIII: Patriots def. Panthers, 32-29
Super Bowl XXXVII: Buccaneers def. Raiders, 46-21
Super Bowl XXXVI: Patriots def. Rams, 20-17
Super Bowl XXXV: Ravens def. Giants, 34-7
Super Bowl XXXIV: Rams def. Titans, 23-16
Super Bowl XXXIII: Broncos def. Falcons, 34-19
Super Bowl XXXII: Broncos def. Packers, 31-24
Super Bowl XXXI: Packers def. Patriots, 25-21
Super Bowl XXX: Cowboys def. Steelers, 27-17
Super Bowl XXIX: 49ers def. Chargers, 49-26
Super Bowl XXVIII: Cowboys def. Bills, 30-13
Super Bowl XXVII: Cowboys def. Bills, 52-17
Super Bowl XXVI: Redskins def. Bills, 37-24
Super Bowl XXV: Giants def. Bills, 20-19
Super Bowl XXIV: 49ers def. Broncos, 55-10
Super Bowl XXIII: 49ers def. Bengals, 20-16
Super Bowl XXII: Redskins def. Broncos 42-10
Super Bowl XXI: Giants def. Broncos, 39-20
Super Bowl XX: Bears def. Patriots, 46-10
Super Bowl XIX: 49ers def. Dolphins, 38-16
Super Bowl XVIII: Raiders def. Redskins, 38-9
Super Bowl XVII: Redskins def. Dolphins, 27-17
Super Bowl XVI: 49ers def. Bengals, 26-21
Super Bowl XV: Raiders def. Eagles, 27-10
Super Bowl XIV: Steelers def. Rams, 31-19
Super Bowl XIII: Steelers def. Cowboys, 35-31
Super Bowl XII: Cowboys def. Broncos, 27-10
Super Bowl XI: Raiders def. Vikings, 32-14
Super Bowl X: Steelers def. Cowboys, 16-6
Super Bowl IX: Steelers def. Vikings, 21-17
Super Bowl VIII: Dolphins def. Vikings, 24-7
Super Bowl VII: Dolphins def. Redskins, 14-7
Super Bowl VI: Cowboys def. Dolphins, 24-3
Super Bowl V: Colts def. Cowboys, 16-13
Super Bowl IV: Chiefs def. Vikings, 23-7
Super Bowl III: Jets def. Colts, 16-7
Super Bowl II: Packers def. Raiders, 33-14
Super Bowl I: Packers def. Chiefs, 35-10
