Super Bowl LVII
Published

Eagles' Nick Sirianni lets tears flow during national anthem before Super Bowl start

Sirianni is in second year as NFL head coach

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Nick Sirianni had two weeks to gameplan for the biggest game of his life - but on the sideline, it finally hit him.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach got emotional during Chris Stapleton's rendition of the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni enters the field with his team before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. 

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni enters the field with his team before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Sirianni is in his second year as Philly's head coach, and they have dominated the NFL postseason thus far.

Earning a first-round bye with their 14-3 record, they have outscored their opponents 69-14 so far - they beat the New York Giants, 38-7, and then the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, 31-7.

Sirianni wasn't a finalist for head coach of the year, but he received six first-place votes.

It's the Eagles' first trip to the Super Bowl since winning back in 2018, taking down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass on February 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the Philadelphia Eagles media availability at the Sheraton Wild Horse Pass on February 07, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sirianni didn't exactly receive the benefit of the doubt when he was initially hired - he had a rather cringeworthy introductory press conference, and plenty throughout the league continue to criticize his antics.

However, he has proven he can be a leader of men all the way to the final game of the season.

Sirianni earned his first head coaching gig in 2021 when the Eagles hired him after being the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs as owner Jeffrey Lurie of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles talks to head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs as owner Jeffrey Lurie of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 3, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He also spent four seasons in offensive coaching roles with the Kansas City Chiefs - his opponent on Sunday.