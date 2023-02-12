Eagles' Nick Sirianni lets tears flow during national anthem before Super Bowl start

Nick Sirianni had two weeks to gameplan for the biggest game of his life - but on the sideline, it finally hit him.

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach got emotional during Chris Stapleton's rendition of the national anthem before Super Bowl LVII.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sirianni is in his second year as Philly's head coach, and they have dominated the NFL postseason thus far.

Earning a first-round bye with their 14-3 record, they have outscored their opponents 69-14 so far - they beat the New York Giants, 38-7, and then the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, 31-7.

Sirianni wasn't a finalist for head coach of the year, but he received six first-place votes.

It's the Eagles' first trip to the Super Bowl since winning back in 2018, taking down the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

EAGLES' NICK SIRIANNI ON WHAT HE TOLD HIS TEAM AHEAD OF SUPER BOWL LVII

Sirianni didn't exactly receive the benefit of the doubt when he was initially hired - he had a rather cringeworthy introductory press conference, and plenty throughout the league continue to criticize his antics.

However, he has proven he can be a leader of men all the way to the final game of the season.

Sirianni earned his first head coaching gig in 2021 when the Eagles hired him after being the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator for the previous three seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He also spent four seasons in offensive coaching roles with the Kansas City Chiefs - his opponent on Sunday.