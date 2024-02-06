Patrick Mahomes hopes to avoid one-on-one game with Catilin Clark: 'She'll for sure be getting buckets on me'

Two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes fielded questions from members of the media ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. At one point during the media session, Mahomes was asked about Caitlin Clark, who is on the cusp of becoming the all-time leading scorer in women's college basketball.

Mahomes lauded Clark for her dominance on the basketball court this season, but the Chiefs star quarterback also pointed out that he hopes to avoid a game of one-on-one.

"Hopefully I never have to play her one-on-one, because she’ll for sure be getting buckets on me," Mahomes said.

Mahomes also described Clark as one of college basketball's all-time greats and predicted she would remain a top player when she reaches the WNBA.

"Tremendous player, tremendous person," Mahomes said. "I’ve met with her and talked. You can tell she loves the game and she loves playing at Iowa."

"She’s going to be one of the best college basketball players to ever play, and then go to the WNBA and dominate there as well."

Clark and second-ranked Iowa have had a strong season. The Hawkeyes improved to 21-2 after this past Saturday's win over Maryland.

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum currently holds the NCAA women's scoring record. Clark will need to average 33 points over the next two games if she wants to take the top spot by Super Bowl Sunday. Clark has finished 11 games this season with 33 or more points.

Through 23 games, Clark is averaging a career-high 32.4 points per contest.

Clark was named the National Player of the Year last season and her impressive production has carried over into this season.

Almost every basketball arena the Hawkeyes have traveled to this season has been sold out. Fans who have not been able to secure tickets prior to a sellout have had to resort to the secondary market, where tickets sometimes cost thousands of dollars.

Clark has previously expressed her support for the Chiefs and will likely be rooting for Mahomes and Kansas City on Sunday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.