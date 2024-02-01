Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to face tough reality upon entering WNBA, basketball legend says

Clark, Reese likely to be among top picks in draft this year

Ryan Gaydos
WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes dropped a hard truth when talking about college basketball stars Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark and their prospects of turning pro.

Swoopes said on ESPN on Wednesday that it won’t be a cakewalk for two of the best at the collegiate level, citing the competition within the WNBA and the limited roster spots.

Angel Reese vs Coppin State

Angel Reese (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

"Angel will eventually be a good pro. I don’t think Angel will come into the league immediately and dominate the way people think she will," Swoopes said. "And I say that for people who have never watched a WNBA game; it’s good. Like, there’s talent. Like, these women can play. And because there’s very few roster spots, like, it’s a real job."

"People look at new players coming in, whether that’s out of college, players who have been overseas, and they look at that and say, ‘Oh, you trying to come take my job.’ Like, no, it’s not going to be that easy," she continued.

"So, will Caitlin Clark be a good pro? Absolutely. Will Caitlin Clark come into the WNBA and do what she’s doing right now, immediately? Absolutely not. Not going to happen."

Cailint Clark vs Northwestern

Caitlin Clark (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Reese and Clark will likely be first-round draft picks once their college careers are over. Last year, only three rookie first-round picks averaged more than 20 minutes per game: Indiana Fever’s Aliyah Boston, Minnesota Lynx’s Diamond Miler and Seattle Storm’s Jordan Horston.

Only a handful of players over the last four drafts have been averaging more than 15 points per game for their career: Atlanta Dream’s Ryhne Howard, New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu and Dallas Wings’ Satou Sabally.

Sheryl Swoopes wins MVP

Sheryl Swoopes (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

The competition is clearly there, and it’s only going to get more fierce as the league grows.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.