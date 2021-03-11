Patrick Ewing furious after getting stopped by MSG security: 'Is my number in the rafters or what?'

Patrick Ewing was an 11-time All-Star as a member of the New York Knicks, but the Hall of Fame center wasn’t too happy with MSG’s security constantly stopping him in the hallways of the building he called home for well over a decade.

Now the men’s basketball coach at his alma mater, Ewing has had life has come full circle, leading Georgetown to an incredible 72-71 victory over No. 1 seed Villanova in the quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

Ewing, who was also a member of the ‘92 "Dream Team", was fired up after Georgetown’s win.

"I thought this was my building," Ewing told reporters. "And I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, asking for passes, everybody in this building should know who the hell I am. I’m getting stopped. I can’t move around this building. I was like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?’

Drafted out of Georgetown with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft, Ewing is arguably the greatest player in franchise history, and he was recognized by the team for his achievements when the Knicks retired his No. 33 jersey in 2003.

"I’m going to have to call [Knicks owner James Dolan] and say, ‘Geez, is my number in the rafters or what?’"

After Ewing expressed his feelings following the game, Madison Square Garden released a statement. Also, Dolan and Ewing did speak to clear the air.

"Jim and Patrick have a long-standing relationship; they spoke this afternoon and reaffirmed that," MSG said in a statement. "We all know, respect and appreciate what he means to The Garden and New York. Good luck to him and his Hoyas in the Big East semi-finals."

After their huge victory over Villanova, the Hoyas will square off against Seton Hall in the semifinal round of the tournament. It will be Georgetown’s first semifinal appearance in the Big East tournament since 2015.