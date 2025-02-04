Panthers' Matthew Tkachuck 'grateful to be an American' as team celebrates Stanley Cup title with Trump

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk had a proud American moment at the White House on Monday as he and his team celebrated their Stanley Cup victory with President Donald Trump.

Tkachuk, who was one of six Americans on the championship-winning roster last season, was able to address the president during the celebration.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for having us today. We greatly appreciate it. Being one of the few Americans, who loves this country so much, it’s such an incredible day for myself. You wake up every day really grateful to be an American. So, thank you," he said.

Tkachuk then told the president about how special the group of men behind him are. Florida appeared in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive time last season and were able to finally get over the hump and win the trophy for the first time in franchise history.

"This team and this group of guys is special," he added. "Everybody sees what we do on the ice, but I’ve built bonds with these guys that I’ll have for the rest of my life. I’m forever grateful for these guys. We’re forever champs, and I’ll always remember these guys."

Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov presented the president with a golden hockey stick and a Panthers sweater that read Trump and No. 47 on the back of it. Trump carried the stick out of the room as he and the team moved to the next event.

The Panthers acquired Tkachuk in a trade with the Calgary Flames before the 2022-23 season, and he has helped elevate Florida ever since.

Tkachuk has 18 goals and 32 assists this season. Florida is back on top of the Atlantic Division with a 32-19-2 record.