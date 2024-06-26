Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers' Jonah Gadjovich, wife Allison pose with newborn twins in Stanley Cup

Jonah and Allison Gadjovich celebrate the birth of their twins last month

Ryan Gaydos
The Florida Panthers have had some unique celebrations with the Stanley Cup already after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games to win the prize for the first time.

Matthew Tkachuk took the Stanley Cup swimming, and Sam Reinhart has already made plans to eat Cap’n Crunch out of it. 

Jonah Gadjovich and Kevin Stenlund

Jonah Gadjovich, #12, and Kevin Stenlund, #82 of the Florida Panthers, celebrate after Game Seven of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jonah Gadjovich? Well, he already did something incredibly adorable.

He and his wife Allison joined the rest of the team in celebration on Monday night. They posed with the Stanley Cup and fit their newborn twins, Lion and Adalee, at the top. Their children looked undisturbed and unconcerned, as the party started in Sunrise, Florida.

Allison and Jonah announced the birth of their children three weeks ago while the Panthers were in the midst of their run to the championship. Florida had to defeat the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Finals before moving on to the Oilers.

Jonah Gadjovich and his wife

Jonah Gadjovich, #12 of the Florida Panthers, celebrates with the Stanley Cup following a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Jonah Gadjovich and Allison Gadjovich

Jonah Gadjovich and his wife Allison celebrate with their children. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

"A week of exhaustion and new challenges but more importantly a week in which I’ve experienced a new type of love," Allison wrote on Instagram. "One that changes your entire outlook on life. Not only for my two babies but also for Jonah. I’m so blessed to have had you taking care of me in a way I’ll never forget. We love you."

Gadjovich wrapped up his first season with the Panthers holding the Cup. The winger scored two goals and tallied two assists in 39 games in the regular season. He didn’t appear in a postseason game.

The team brought him over from the San Jose Sharks.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.