Panthers fans boo Oilers' Connor McDavid during Conn Smythe Trophy presentation

Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy on Monday night, but Florida Panthers fans were certainly not going to let him enjoy the moment.

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history after taking a 3-0 start in the Final. The Oilers fought back to even the series, but ultimately fell short in Game 7.

Despite the loss, McDavid was recognized as the playoffs MVP. He led in scoring with 42 points, just five shy of the record of 47 set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985.

McDavid was first on 16 of 17 ballots, while Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was second. But Florida fans didn’t hold back from expressing their dismay during NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s presentation of the Conn Smythe Trophy.

"The winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy is a player who has been the most valuable to the entire playoff run," Bettman said as the boo’s slowly began . "The player who is going to be given the Conn Smythe this year led the playoffs in scoring and broke Wayne Gretzky’s assist record for playoffs."

After his name was announced, the negative reaction was in full force.

McDavid did not come out to receive the award.

"I don’t think he cares," teammate Leon Draisaitl said. "I mean, it speaks to how amazing of a hockey player he is. There’s no player in the world that wants to win a Stanley Cup more than him. He does everything right, every single day, just to win it one day. It’s really hard with him being sad and being disappointed at the end."

McDavid said it was an "honor" to have received the trophy.

Having not scored in the first three games of the series, McDavid kept the Oilers’ Stanley Cup dreams alive, scoring four points in consecutive games. He is the sixth player in league history to win the award on a team that lost in the final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.