Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers fans boo Oilers' Connor McDavid during Conn Smythe Trophy presentation

Connor McDavid led the playoffs in scoring

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Edmonton Oilers star forward Connor McDavid was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy on Monday night, but Florida Panthers fans were certainly not going to let him enjoy the moment. 

The Panthers won the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history after taking a 3-0 start in the Final. The Oilers fought back to even the series, but ultimately fell short in Game 7. 

Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to the Florida Panthers victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game Seven of the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 24, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Despite the loss, McDavid was recognized as the playoffs MVP. He led in scoring with 42 points, just five shy of the record of 47 set by Wayne Gretzky in 1985.

McDavid was first on 16 of 17 ballots, while Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov was second. But Florida fans didn’t hold back from expressing their dismay during NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman’s presentation of the Conn Smythe Trophy. 

"The winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy is a player who has been the most valuable to the entire playoff run," Bettman said as the boo’s slowly began . "The player who is going to be given the Conn Smythe this year led the playoffs in scoring and broke Wayne Gretzky’s assist record for playoffs." 

After his name was announced, the negative reaction was in full force. 

Gary Bettman

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presents the Conn Smythe Trophy to an absent Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) following game seven of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers on Monday, June 24, 2024 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.  (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PANTHERS' MATTHEW TKACHUK JUMPS IN OCEAN WITH STANLEY CUP AS CELEBRATION HITS THE BEACH

McDavid did not come out to receive the award. 

"I don’t think he cares," teammate Leon Draisaitl said. "I mean, it speaks to how amazing of a hockey player he is. There’s no player in the world that wants to win a Stanley Cup more than him. He does everything right, every single day, just to win it one day. It’s really hard with him being sad and being disappointed at the end."

McDavid said it was an "honor" to have received the trophy. 

Connor McDavid looks on ice

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers looks on during the first period of Game Six of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place on June 21, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta.  (Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Having not scored in the first three games of the series, McDavid kept the Oilers’ Stanley Cup dreams alive, scoring four points in consecutive games. He is the sixth player in league history to win the award on a team that lost in the final.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.