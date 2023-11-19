Paige Spiranac throws her hat in ring after NBC parts ways with analyst Paul Azinger

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac threw her hat in the ring for NBC Sports analyst as the company’s lead, Paul Azinger, left as his five-year contract went unrenewed.

The 1993 PGA Championship winner’s time with NBC came to an end, with the Ryder Cup in October being his last event. He said he thought he would work the Hero World Challenge next month.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"With the golf and media landscapes now in a more challenging environment, Azinger and NBC will part ways as their current contract ends," a statement from Azinger’s manager read.

Spiranac, one of the biggest influencers in the sport, expressed interest in taking over for Azinger on X.

"Fine, I’ll step in," she wrote.

FROM OUTKICK: LEXI THOMPSON MISSED CUT AT SHRINERS CHILDREN’S OPEN, BUT BEAT SEVERAL FORMER PGA TOUR WINNERS

If Azinger had the chance to call the Hero World Challenge, he would have been in the Bahamas for Tiger Woods’ return to golf. He announced on Saturday he would play in the tournament – his first since April.

"I have treasured working beside Dan Hicks and the other talented NBC broadcasters as well as lead producer Tommy Roy and all those behind the scenes," Azinger said. "They are a remarkable team, and I will miss them tremendously. My thanks to them and the countless others who have supported me and helped me along the way during my work in television.

GOLFER RYAN MCCORMICK OVERCOMES 'KICK BETWEEN THE LEGS,' UNTIMELY COVID TO FINALLY SECURE PGA TOUR CARD

"I have faith in what the future holds for me, for NBC, and for the great game of golf."

Azinger started his television work in 2005 on ABC. He then joined Fox Sports when ESPN lost its rights to the British Open in 2015. He was then hired by NBC to replace analyst Johnny Miller.

"His insights, work ethic and relationships in the golf industry are well known, and we appreciate what he brought to our team. We wish Paul the best in his future endeavors," an NBC spokesperson said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Azinger won 12 PGA Tour tournaments and two European Tour events. He only had one Grand Slam victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.