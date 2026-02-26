Expand / Collapse search
San Diego Padres

Padres pitcher could miss Opening Day after undergoing hemorrhoid surgery

Manager Craig Stammen says Matt Waldron is week to week

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron could begin the season on the injured list after being hospitalized for several days and undergoing hemorrhoid surgery to deal with an infection, manager Craig Stammen told reporters Tuesday.

Stammen said the 29-year-old pitcher will hopefully get discharged soon, but that will depend on the heeling process. 

Matt Waldron throws pitch

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 30, 2025. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

"Had an infection in his rear end and had to have surgery to drain it and make it better," Stammen said, via San Diego Union-Tribune. "… He’ll be out week to week, depending on how that incision heals and how he’s feeling moving around."

Stammen said that Waldron was in such a good spot prior to the injury, and that in his lone spring training start his velocity was up and that his knuckleball was working. In that start, he pitched two scoreless innings and struck out two hitters.

Matt Waldron poses

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron (61) poses during spring training photo day in Peoria, Arizona, on Feb. 18, 2026. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Waldron, an 18th-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, made one big league appearance in 2025, pitching 4.2 innings while giving up four earned runs, striking out three hitters and walking six batters. In Triple-A last season, he had a 6.67 ERA across 18 starts and 82.1 innings.

Waldron has appeared in 36 games across three seasons, all with the Padres. He has an 8-15 record with a 4.86 ERA in 192.2 career major league innings.

Matt Waldron throws pitch

San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron (61) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on June 30, 2025. (Eric Hartline/Imagn Images)

With Waldron out, pitchers Randy Vasquez, Walker Buehler, German Marquez, JP Sears, Triston McKenzie and Marco Gonzales are left to compete for the last two spots in the Padres’ starting rotation.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

