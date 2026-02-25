Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates ace Paul Skenes reveals patriotic reason for representing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic

Skenes says that he is pitching to honor US servicemen and women

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 25

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, who is playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, said that he is pitching to honor U.S. servicemen and women.

Skenes, 23, spent two years at the U.S. Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU and told Team USA manager Mark DeRosa that that’s why he chose to pitch.

"That’s what we do it for," Skenes told The Athletic. "This is the greatest country in the world. That’s what I believe. That’s why I wanted to serve, why I went to the Air Force Academy. And those folks don’t get the recognition they deserve.

Paul Skenes stands for the anthem

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) stands for the national anthem before the game against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sept. 15, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

"We’re doing it to represent the men and women that are fighting for us, along with many other things that make this country the greatest country in the world. That puts it into perspective a little bit."

Skenes said that for New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge to participate in the tournament, along with many of the stars representing Team USA, means it has become a lot bigger than them.

Paul Skenes walks to the mound

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in from the bullpen before the game against the Oakland Athletics at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Sept. 21, 2025. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

"I’m not suiting up in my OCPs (Operational Camouflage Pattern uniforms) again or my dress blues or anything like that, but it is going to be a very cool experience for me personally. For (team captain) Aaron Judge to answer the call, all the guys on the position-player side and then all the pitchers that we’ve gotten, it’s this thing that’s a lot bigger than any of us," Skenes said. 

The U.S. baseball team will try to follow the example of the Team USA men’s and women’s hockey teams, who both took home a gold medal over Canada. Skenes’ presence on the team makes that possibility much more likely.

Paul Skenes on mound

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes reacts after striking out Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (not pictured) to end the third inning at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Charles LeClaire/Imagn Images)

Skenes, in just his second big league season, won the National League Cy Young Award last season. In 32 games, Skenes had a 1.97 ERA and recorded 216 strikeouts in 187.2 innings pitched. 

Assuming the U.S. advances out of pool play, Skenes told The Athletic that he plans to make two starts in the tournament. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

