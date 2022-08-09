Expand / Collapse search
San Diego Padres
Published

Padres fan kicks man down stairs in four-person brawl as Giants win 1-0

Four fans were involved in the altercation at the Padres game

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It seems like the San Diego Padres' five-game losing streak is getting the best of its fans.

A Padres fan was caught kicking another attendee down a small flight of stairs during the team's 1-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Monday night.

A general view during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, May 27, 2022, at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

A general view during the game between the San Diego Padres and the Pittsburgh Pirates, May 27, 2022, at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

The riff was broken up quickly, but punches were thrown by four separate men before security and other bystanders could intervene.

"Security handled and two subjects were ejected. We were not made aware of fight until it was concluded," a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department told TMZ Sports.

Fans cheer as the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego, California.

Fans cheer as the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, Aug. 24, 2021, in San Diego, California. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

PADRES STAR HAS NO CONCERNS FOLLOWING SWEEP BY DODGERS: 'I’M F---ING MANNY MACHADO'

No one seemed seriously hurt — considering the man who was kicked down the stairs actually stayed on his feet and started throwing some haymakers.

The man who actually did the kicking was the one who was dragged down the stairs by his Fernando Tatis Jr. jersey.

A general view of Opening Day at Petco Park before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, April 14, 2022, in San Diego, California.

A general view of Opening Day at Petco Park before the game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, April 14, 2022, in San Diego, California. (Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Padres were recently swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game set and will look to avoid losing their series against the Giants on Tuesday night.