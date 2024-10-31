Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers

Packers star running back AJ Dillon gets special shoutout at Trump rally in key battleground state

Dillon attended former President Donald Trump's rally in Wisconsin just days ahead of the election

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Trump explains MAGA garbage truck at Green Bay rally Video

Trump explains MAGA garbage truck at Green Bay rally

Former President Donald Trump explained the origin of his garbage truck at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The truck, which said "Trump" in large font on the side, was a reference to President Biden's controversial "garbage" comment.

Former President Donald Trump was joined by two Green Bay Packers stars at a rally in Wisconsin on Wednesday night as the campaign trail continues to heat up in the battleground state just days away from the election. 

Hall of Fame quarterback and Packers legend Brett Favre spoke at Wednesday night’s rally, where he likened Trump to his former team. 

Donald Trump rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at a campaign rally at Resch Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

"Much like the Packers organization, Donald Trump and his organization is a winner," Favre said. "The United States of America won with his leadership."

Not appearing on the stage but in the front row was another Packers star, running back AJ Dillon. 

Dillon, who was sidelined before the start of the 2024 season with a neck injury, received a special shout out from Trump.

AJ Dillon with fan

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon, right, takes a selfie with a fan before a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

"Also with us is another Green Bay football phenom, running back – you may know that name Quadzilla, the Quad Father – AJ Dillon. I got to meet him backstage. Get healthy soon AJ, get healthy."

BRETT FAVRE RIPS JOE BIDEN FOR ‘GARBAGE’ COMMENTS, SAYS ‘IT WOULD BE INSANE’ TO VOTE KAMALA HARRIS

Trump went on to praise Dillon, calling him a "seriously good-looking athlete." 

Other notable sports figures made an appearance in the swing state to campaign for Trump on Wednesday, including WWE legend Hulk Hogan – a longtime supporter of Trump – and former NASCAR star Danica Patrick.

AJ Dillon runs the ball

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon, #28, runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Ford Field. (Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports)

Wisconsin will be a critical swing state in Tuesday’s election. 

Trump told voters Wednesday, "If we win Wisconsin, we’re going to win the whole thing."

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report. 

