Brett Favre rips Joe Biden for 'garbage' comments, says 'it would be insane' to vote Kamala Harris

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre spoke at Donald Trump's rally in Green Bay, where he made his legacy as the Packers quarterback.

The 11-time Pro Bowler said he had "never" spoken at "an event like this before," but with the election just six days away, "I decided it's time."

"There’s never been a more important time in our lives than right now in this election," Favre began his speech.

"The stakes are incredibly high. Families across Wisconsin are struggling to make ends meet. People’s salaries haven’t kept up with inflation. It’s getting harder for younger people to buy their first home. People are losing hope in the American dream."

Favre said that it wasn't just "about money," citing 50 fetanyl overdoses in Brown County, Wisconsin, last year. He also said that the younger generation "face[s] the prospect of World War III.

"We’ve already had President Trump once — we’ve already seen Kamala in action. We can compare, and we know which is better," Favre continued. "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results… It would be insane to give Kamala four more years in office. So it’s time to bench Kamala and put in the star quarterback."

CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT WANTS NICK BOSA TRADED 'TO MAR-A-LAGO' AFTER MAGA HAT CONTROVERSY

"USA is a great country. But we all know this: Kamala broke it. Trump will fix it," Favre added. "I have lived the American dream, but I want to make sure that future generations get to, as well. So remember this: Let’s make American great again."

Favre also said that Trump, "much like the Packer organization… is a winner."

Favre also took a shot at President Biden, who appeared to call Trump's supporters "garbage."

"I can assure you we’re not garbage. How dare he say that? I see police officers, teachers, nurses, grandparents, students. I see everyday Americans that make this country great," Favre said.

Biden denied calling Trump's supporters "garbage." When asked about Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage," Biden replied, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters."

Favre has long supported Trump, saying last year that the country was in a "better place" when he was president. He endorsed Trump in 2020 because of his stance on freedom of speech, gun rights and support for the military and police after a summer of racial unrest after the death of George Floyd.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

