NFL legend Brett Favre laments amount of 'hate' during election cycle: 'It’s certainly sad to see'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre is set to appear at a campaign rally for former President Donald Trump on Wednesday, and it appears he is coming to grips with the wild reality of this election cycle.

Favre posted his reaction on social media on Monday with barely a week to go before most voters head to the polls to cast their vote in the presidential and other elections.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In all the elections I’ve seen over my lifetime, I’ve never seen one where there was so much hate," Favre wrote on X. "It’s certainly sad to see."

The Trump campaign announced Favre as a guest speaker when Trump visits Green Bay on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Resch Center.

Favre has been a staunch advocate of Trump, endorsing him in 2020 when he ran up against Joe Biden. Trump lost his bid for re-election at that time.

He said last year the United States was in a "better place" when Trump was president.

49ERS' NICK BOSA DOUBLES DOWN ON TRUMP SUPPORT AS SOCIAL MEDIA FREAKS OUT

"I think our country was in better shape with him," he told Jason Whitlock on the "Fearless" podcast. "I think Donald was a non-political president, and I liked that about him. Was he perfect? Absolutely not. Am I perfect? Absolutely not. I'm flawed just like the rest of 'em. We're all flawed. But I really felt like he had our country in a better place and really cared about our people in our country.

"Black, White, Hispanic, Asian — you name it. I think if you were an American citizen, he cared about you, first and foremost. I don't know if our current president has the same mentality."

In 2020, Favre backed Trump because of his stance on freedom of speech, gun rights and support for the military and police after a summer of racial unrest after the death of George Floyd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech and religion, the second amendment, hard-working tax-paying citizens, police and military. In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me and these principles, my vote is for [Donald Trump]," Favre wrote on X at the time.