Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari slams Biden for using cheat sheets: 'This is a bit too far'

Bakhtiari recently ripped Sen Diane Feinstein over 'unusual' stock trades

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari took issue with President Biden receiving notes before a recent event on Sunday.

Bakhtiari quote-tweeted photos that appear to show Biden holding a sheet showing the name and outlet of a reporter and crib notes from an "Offshore Wind Drop-By" giving him the "sequence of events."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Biden with notes

President Biden looks at a note card referencing a reporter as he delivers remarks during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 26, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Can we have authentic and real NON-SCRIPTED interviews?? I understand and agree with prepping someone (like studying for a test) but this is a bit too far. It’s just one big play.." the three-time Pro Bowler tweeted.

Bakhtiari understood that all presidents have done something similar but wondered whether the bar should be raised for who should be the Leader of the Free World.

"Again. Let me state this: I know both sides do this. This isn’t about sides. Neither should. And if they need this to ‘not look like a dumba--..’ then maybe, just maybe, we should raise the qualification bar," he wrote.

LIONS ROOKIE JAHMYR GIBBS DISMISSES CRITICS AFTER TEAM'S STUNNING SELECTION: 'I REALLY DON’T CARE'

David Bakhtiari vs the Cowboys

David Bakhtiari, #69 of the Green Bay Packers, on the field after a win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on Nov. 13, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He then dismissed the notion the same thing happens after games.

"Nope. We get generic points that’ll be ask and suggestions of how to navigate our answers. For the most part it is a free for all from the questions, to the answers," he added.

Bakhtiari’s recent tweets came after he and Aaron Rodgers criticized Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., after a report suggested she made "unusual" stock trades to boost her net worth.

Bakhtiari is entering his 11th season with the Packers. He has been a First-Tea All-Pro selection twice and made it to the Pro Bowl three times. He last made both in 2020.

David Bakhtiari in Wisconsin

David Bakhtiari, #69 of the Green Bay Packers, works out during training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 8, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bakhtiari played 11 games in 2022.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.