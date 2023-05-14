Packers Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari slams Biden for using cheat sheets: 'This is a bit too far'

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari took issue with President Biden receiving notes before a recent event on Sunday.

Bakhtiari quote-tweeted photos that appear to show Biden holding a sheet showing the name and outlet of a reporter and crib notes from an "Offshore Wind Drop-By" giving him the "sequence of events."

"Can we have authentic and real NON-SCRIPTED interviews?? I understand and agree with prepping someone (like studying for a test) but this is a bit too far. It’s just one big play.." the three-time Pro Bowler tweeted.

Bakhtiari understood that all presidents have done something similar but wondered whether the bar should be raised for who should be the Leader of the Free World.

"Again. Let me state this: I know both sides do this. This isn’t about sides. Neither should. And if they need this to ‘not look like a dumba--..’ then maybe, just maybe, we should raise the qualification bar," he wrote.

He then dismissed the notion the same thing happens after games.

"Nope. We get generic points that’ll be ask and suggestions of how to navigate our answers. For the most part it is a free for all from the questions, to the answers," he added.

Bakhtiari’s recent tweets came after he and Aaron Rodgers criticized Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., after a report suggested she made "unusual" stock trades to boost her net worth.

Bakhtiari is entering his 11th season with the Packers. He has been a First-Tea All-Pro selection twice and made it to the Pro Bowl three times. He last made both in 2020.

Bakhtiari played 11 games in 2022.