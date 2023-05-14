Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari rip Dianne Feinstein over 'unusual' stock trades

Rodgers and Bakhtiari responded to a report on Twitter

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives at the U.S. Capitol following a months-long absence due to shingles.

Aaron Rodgers and his former Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari called out Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., after a thread on Twitter took a look at some of her "unusual" stock trades.

Unusual Whales broke down Feinstein’s trades over the last decade or so and wrote that it helped her net worth allegedly reach $200 million. Feinstein became a senator in 1992 and before that, she served as the mayor of San Francisco.

Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein exits from her vehicle as she returns to the U.S. Capitol on May 10, 2023. Feinstein returned to Washington after over two months away following a hospitalization due to shingles. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

But Bakhtiari and Rodgers were not happy with what they read from the Unusual Whales report.

"How are we as a nation just ‘cool’ with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight," the three-time Pro Bowler Bakhtiari wrote in a tweet.

Rodgers appeared to agree.

"Finally Dave, (hashtag) this gif is you," he added on Twitter with a gif of Ryan Reynolds in the movie "Free Guy."

Unusual Whales reported the 89-year-old Feinstein or her late husband, Richard Blum, sold millions in Allogene Therapeutics stock before the market took a tumble in 2020 as well as made a $1 million purchase in Amyris Biotechnologies in 2009 before the company received a government contract.

Aaron Rodgers celebrates with David Bakhtiari

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers celebrates a touchdown run with David Bakhtiari during the Jacksonville Jaguars game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Feinstein was among the lawmakers who were the subject of a Justice Department probe. Feinstein denied any wrongdoing and said their investment advisers made the trades and they didn’t learn about it until after the fact.

"Senator Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law enforcement about her husband’s stock transactions, as I think all offices in the initial story were," a spokesman for Feinstein told Fox News in May 2020.

David Bakhtiari with Aaron Rodgers

David Bakhtiari and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers during the NFC divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to set the record straight and provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband’s transactions. There have been no follow up actions on this issue."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.