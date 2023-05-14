Aaron Rodgers, David Bakhtiari rip Dianne Feinstein over 'unusual' stock trades

Aaron Rodgers and his former Green Bay Packers teammate David Bakhtiari called out Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., after a thread on Twitter took a look at some of her "unusual" stock trades.

Unusual Whales broke down Feinstein’s trades over the last decade or so and wrote that it helped her net worth allegedly reach $200 million. Feinstein became a senator in 1992 and before that, she served as the mayor of San Francisco.

But Bakhtiari and Rodgers were not happy with what they read from the Unusual Whales report.

"How are we as a nation just ‘cool’ with actions like this? It’s cheating in broad daylight," the three-time Pro Bowler Bakhtiari wrote in a tweet.

Rodgers appeared to agree.

"Finally Dave, (hashtag) this gif is you," he added on Twitter with a gif of Ryan Reynolds in the movie "Free Guy."

Unusual Whales reported the 89-year-old Feinstein or her late husband, Richard Blum, sold millions in Allogene Therapeutics stock before the market took a tumble in 2020 as well as made a $1 million purchase in Amyris Biotechnologies in 2009 before the company received a government contract.

Feinstein was among the lawmakers who were the subject of a Justice Department probe. Feinstein denied any wrongdoing and said their investment advisers made the trades and they didn’t learn about it until after the fact.

"Senator Feinstein was asked some basic questions by law enforcement about her husband’s stock transactions, as I think all offices in the initial story were," a spokesman for Feinstein told Fox News in May 2020.

"She was happy to voluntarily answer those questions to set the record straight and provided additional documents to show she had no involvement in her husband’s transactions. There have been no follow up actions on this issue."