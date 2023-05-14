Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions
Published

Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs dismisses critics after team's stunning selection: 'I really don’t care'

Gibbs was a standout running back at Alabama

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Detroit Lions stunned the NFL world in April when the team selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 overall pick of the draft and subsequently traded D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fans and pundits wondered what the Lions were thinking taking a running back – arguably the second-best running back on the board – that high up in the draft. But the former Alabama standout isn’t listening to the critics as he prepares for his rookie year with the team.

Jahmyr Gibbs at the NFL combine

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"Everybody’s entitled to their opinion, I really don’t care," Gibbs said Saturday, via The Detroit News. "It feels great to be a part of something special. Going up, moving forward, it’ll be fun to watch."

Gibbs is battling an ankle injury early on in camp, but he’s expected to be ready to go for the start of the 2023 season barring any unforeseen issues.

Jahmyr Gibbs in New Orleans

Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs runs the ball during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 31, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Gibbs will bring sub-4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash to Detroit as well as a reliable pair of hands. He had 926 rushing yards and 444 yards through the air for the Crimson Tide last season with 10 total touchdowns.

In addition to the Swift trade, the Lions also lost Jamaal Williams in free agency to the New Orleans Saints. Williams led the NFL in rushing touchdowns last season.

Jahmyr Gibbs runs

Alabama Crimson Tide's Jahmyr Gibbs runs against the Kansas State Wildcats on Dec. 31, 2022, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit’s depth at running back includes Gibbs, David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, Mohamed Ibrahim, Jermar Jefferson and Greg Bell. The Lions will have to parse it down before 2023 kicks off.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.