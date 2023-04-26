Expand / Collapse search
Biden belittled for using ‘cheat sheet’ with reporter’s question pre-written on it: 'It's no surprise'

One critic wrote, 'Sad to see the palace scribes so brutally exposed'

By Alexander Hall | Fox News
Biden warns North Korea that nuclear attacks would be 'the end' of regime that fires missiles Video

Biden warns North Korea that nuclear attacks would be 'the end' of regime that fires missiles

President Biden spoke at a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday, April, 26, 2023, where he said a nuclear attack by North Korea against the U.S. or allies would be "unacceptable." 

President Biden was roasted on Wednesday after a photographer snapped a picture of Biden's notes during a press conference that showed that he had a heads-up on what a reporter was going to ask.

Biden spoke alongside South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in the White House rose garden, a photographer captured a small cheat-sheet in the president's hand signaling he had advanced knowledge of a question from LA Times journalist Courtney Subramanian. The small paper also included a picture of the reporter along with the pronunciation breakdown of her last name. "Question #1" was handwritten at the top of the sheet, indicating the president should call on her first at the conclusion of his remarks.

"How are YOU squaring YOUR domestic priorities — like reshoring semiconductors manufacturing — with alliance-based foreign policy?" read the question in Biden's hand.

When the reporter, who was called on first, asked her question, she said, "Your top economic priority has been to build up U.S. domestic manufacturing in competition with China, but your rules against expanding chip manufacturing in China is hurting South Korean companies that rely heavily on Beijing. Are you damaging a key ally in the competition with China to help your domestic politics ahead of the election?"

BIDEN TO NORTH KOREA: A NUCLEAR ATTACK WOULD BE ‘THE END’ OF UN'S REGIME

Photo of Biden's crib notes

: U.S. President Joe Biden looks at a note card referencing a reporter as he delivers remarks during a joint press conference with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting President Yoon on his first visit to the United States as the two nations have reached a nuclear weapons agreement.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Biden and the reporter received condemnation for appearing to work together by giving the president advanced notice on which questions will be asked. 

"The LA Times needs to investigate this. No WH reporter would ever tell me what question they intended to ask POTUS. It would be unethical - not to mention soft - to do so," former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted. "The Times and this reporter have explaining to do."

"It's no surprise Biden has to be handled so carefully, what's interesting is the willingly complacent role of the media," conservative commentator Larry Behrens tweeted. "Democracy dies in darkness or something."

"This reporter needs to be fired by the end of the day, right? @latimes, do you have any standards?" Townhall columnist Derek Hunter asked.

"Sad to see the palace scribes so brutally exposed NOT" veteran and author Jim Hanson wrote.

Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol hold a joint press conference in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden is hosting President Yoon on his first visit to the United States as the two nations have reached a nuclear weapons agreement.  (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

PHOTOS: BIDEN CAUGHT USING CUE CARDS IN TRYING TO PAPER OVER UKRAINE GAFFE ABOUT OUSTING PUTIN

The Federalist senior editor David Harasanyi mocked the situation by using a quote attributed to MSNBC host Katy Tur, lionizing journalists as brave.

"Like firefighters who run into a fire," Harsanyi wrote.

"Very thoughtful of the reporters to give the questions to Biden's staff in advance," Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party David Shafer quipped. 

Yoon Suk Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee pause after laying a wreath during a visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023.  ((AP Photo/Susan Walsh))

Journalist Asaad Sam Hanna responded to Subramanian posting an article about the conference by writing, "Written questions written answers… what a journalism."

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.