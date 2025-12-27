Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Packers fan pushes Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers during TD celebration

Ravens won the game, 41-24

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A Green Bay Packers fan was seen pushing Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers after the player performed his own rendition of the Lambeau Leap.

Flowers scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Huntley in the fourth quarter to help push the Ravens’ lead to 10 points. The Pro Bowl wide receiver found a Ravens fan sitting in a sea of yellow and green and jumped into the stands to celebrate the score.

Packers fan pushes Zay Flowers

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates with fans after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Dec. 27, 2025. (Kayla Wolf/Imagn Images)

The Packers fan sitting next to the Ravens supporter pushed Flowers out of the stands and back onto the field. A security officer who was near the barrier between the field and the fans scolded the Packers backer. It didn’t immediately appear that the incident escalated from there.

The incident comes nearly a week after a Detroit Lions fan was involved in an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Steelers star was seen taking a swing at the fan who heckled him. Metcalf was suspended for two games over the incident.

RAVENS RIDE DERRICK HENRY'S FOUR TOUCHDOWNS TO KEEP PLAYOFF HOPES ALIVE

Zay Flowers scores a touchdown

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates with tight end Mark Andrews (89) and running back Rasheen Ali (26) after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

There is still a mystery over what was said that sparked the incident. The reports indicated that derogatory and racial remarks were hurled toward Metcalf. But the fan said at a press conference earlier this week no such remarks were made.

Ravens star Lamar Jackson was involved in a fan incident at Highmark Stadium during a game against the Buffalo Bills. He pushed a fan back into his seat after the fan slapped the helmets of Ravens players. The fan was reportedly indefinitely banned from all NFL stadiums.

Meanwhile, the Ravens defeated the Packers on Saturday night and kept their playoff hopes alive.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

