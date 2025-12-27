Ravens ride Derrick Henry's four touchdowns to keep playoff hopes alive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens’ season was on the brink going into Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers and they needed a win to keep their playoff chances alive.

Derrick Henry was called upon to carry the load and he delivered.

The star running back got the ball early and often. He scored three touchdowns in the first half – all on the ground. He started with a 3-yard score in the first quarter and followed it with a 1-yard score and another 3-yard score in the second quarter.

Henry’s fourth touchdown came in the fourth quarter. Baltimore was hanging on to a 10-point lead and the veteran delivered the dagger on a 25-yard touchdown.

The Ravens won the game 41-24. Henry finished with 216 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Baltimore needed to ride Henry because of injuries to the leader of the offense, Lamar Jackson. He was out for the game due to a back injury. Tyler Huntley subbed in for Jackson and was 16-of-20 for 107 passing yards. He had a clutch touchdown pass to Zay Flowers in the fourth quarter.

The Packers lost out on the NFC North title with the defeat, ceding it to the Chicago Bears. Green Bay was also missing a crucial part of their offense in Jordan Love.

Malik Willis got the start and did as well as he could. He had 288 passing yards, a touchdown pass, 60 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He showed tremendous heart and nearly gave the death knell to the Ravens’ season. He didn’t finish the game as he suffered a right shoulder injury.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens still need to hope that the Pittsburgh Steelers suffer an upset at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But they can sleep easier knowing that they did their part for at least one night when their backs were against the wall.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh will meet in Week 18.