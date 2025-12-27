Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Baltimore Ravens

Ravens ride Derrick Henry's four touchdowns to keep playoff hopes alive

Ravens still need the Steelers to lose on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Is Lamar Jackson’s inability to stay healthy costing the Ravens? | First Things First Video

Is Lamar Jackson’s inability to stay healthy costing the Ravens? | First Things First

Lamar Jackson missed practice with "a flu like deal" ahead of the Baltimore Ravens’ matchup with the New England Patriots. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss Lamar’s injury history and if his "lack of maturity’ is costing his t...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens’ season was on the brink going into Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers and they needed a win to keep their playoff chances alive.

Derrick Henry was called upon to carry the load and he delivered.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Derrick Henry celebrates with the Packers faithful

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates in the stands after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

The star running back got the ball early and often. He scored three touchdowns in the first half – all on the ground. He started with a 3-yard score in the first quarter and followed it with a 1-yard score and another 3-yard score in the second quarter.

Henry’s fourth touchdown came in the fourth quarter. Baltimore was hanging on to a 10-point lead and the veteran delivered the dagger on a 25-yard touchdown.

The Ravens won the game 41-24. Henry finished with 216 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Baltimore needed to ride Henry because of injuries to the leader of the offense, Lamar Jackson. He was out for the game due to a back injury. Tyler Huntley subbed in for Jackson and was 16-of-20 for 107 passing yards. He had a clutch touchdown pass to Zay Flowers in the fourth quarter.

Derrick Henry scores a TD

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) scores a touchdown past Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

BRONCOS OFFICIALLY END CHIEFS' REIGN AS AFC WEST CHAMPS WITH CHARGERS' LOSS TO TEXANS

The Packers lost out on the NFC North title with the defeat, ceding it to the Chicago Bears. Green Bay was also missing a crucial part of their offense in Jordan Love.

Malik Willis got the start and did as well as he could. He had 288 passing yards, a touchdown pass, 60 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He showed tremendous heart and nearly gave the death knell to the Ravens’ season. He didn’t finish the game as he suffered a right shoulder injury.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens still need to hope that the Pittsburgh Steelers suffer an upset at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But they can sleep easier knowing that they did their part for at least one night when their backs were against the wall.

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Baltimore and Pittsburgh will meet in Week 18.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue