Lions fan involved in altercation with Steelers star denies using racial slurs

The Detroit Lions fan who was involved in the altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, Ryan Kennedy, held a press conference on Friday and said he did not use any racial slurs toward Metcalf.

Kennedy said he did not use any racial slurs or hate speech on Sunday, and that he has never done so in his 15 years as a season ticket holder.

"It is really hard to get me upset, but there’s two things — animal abuse, racism – like I get hot, right away. Like I can feel my face gets all warm, so I guess I want to be crystal clear about one thing: I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff at the game. Actually, never, a 15-year season-ticket holder for the Lions, I’ve never done that, at all." Kennedy said at his press conference.

Kennedy said that his family had received threats and asked for Metcalf to state that he did not use any racial slurs toward the Steelers star. Kennedy referred to Metcalf as DeKaylin, his real name, instead of his widely used nickname, DK, at the press conference.

"DeKaylin, if you’re watching this man, just, if you could just say that, please. My family is getting threats and stuff, it’s not cool. So whether you said that or not, I’m sure you didn’t want that to happen to the family, even if you did, like I forgive you man. That’s all I got, go Lions," Kennedy said.

NFL UPHOLDS SUSPENSION FOR STEELERS STAR DK METCALF

Metcalf has not publicly spoken about the altercation. He was suspended for two games by the NFL for throwing a punch at Kennedy. Multiple reports indicated that racial slurs were hurled at him, which sparked the indication.

Metcalf was shown by the CBS broadcast grabbing a fan by the shirt and taking a swing at him.

Kennedy told the Detroit Free Press that he was heckling Metcalf by calling him by his full name.

