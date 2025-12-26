Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Lions fan involved in altercation with Steelers star denies using racial slurs

Ryan Kennedy says his family has received threats

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Steelers beat Lions 29-24, Does Aaron Rodgers deserve credit for their 9-6 record? | The Herd Video

Steelers beat Lions 29-24, Does Aaron Rodgers deserve credit for their 9-6 record? | The Herd

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions 29-24, and are now 9-6. Colin Cowherd discusses the Steelers’ season so far and asks if Aaron Rodgers deserves the credit for their winning season.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Lions fan who was involved in the altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, Ryan Kennedy, held a press conference on Friday and said he did not use any racial slurs toward Metcalf. 

Kennedy said he did not use any racial slurs or hate speech on Sunday, and that he has never done so in his 15 years as a season ticket holder. 

"It is really hard to get me upset, but there’s two things — animal abuse, racism – like I get hot, right away. Like I can feel my face gets all warm, so I guess I want to be crystal clear about one thing: I didn’t use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff at the game. Actually, never, a 15-year season-ticket holder for the Lions, I’ve never done that, at all." Kennedy said at his press conference. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

D.K. Metcalf looks on field

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) during the NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Nov. 9, 2025. (Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire)

Kennedy said that his family had received threats and asked for Metcalf to state that he did not use any racial slurs toward the Steelers star. Kennedy referred to Metcalf as DeKaylin, his real name, instead of his widely used nickname, DK, at the press conference. 

"DeKaylin, if you’re watching this man, just, if you could just say that, please. My family is getting threats and stuff, it’s not cool. So whether you said that or not, I’m sure you didn’t want that to happen to the family, even if you did, like I forgive you man. That’s all I got, go Lions," Kennedy said. 

NFL UPHOLDS SUSPENSION FOR STEELERS STAR DK METCALF

DK Metcalf sits on the bench

Pittsburgh Steelers' DK Metcalf sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

Metcalf has not publicly spoken about the altercation. He was suspended for two games by the NFL for throwing a punch at Kennedy. Multiple reports indicated that racial slurs were hurled at him, which sparked the indication.

Metcalf was shown by the CBS broadcast grabbing a fan by the shirt and taking a swing at him. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP 

A Fox One and Fox Nation bundle offer

Bundle FOX One and FOX Nation to stream the entire FOX Nation library, plus live FOX News, Sports, and Entertainment at our lowest price of the year. The offer ends on Jan. 4, 2026. (Fox One; Fox Nation)

Kennedy told the Detroit Free Press that he was heckling Metcalf by calling him by his full name.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue