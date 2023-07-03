Packers CEO confirms death of carpenter at Lambeau Field

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy confirmed in his weekend column that a carpenter died last month while working on a project at Lambeau Field.

Joshua Shaw was identified as the Mavid Construction worker who died. He suffered a serious injury on June 15 and succumbed to his injuries two days later, according to WBAY-TV in Green Bay. Murphy wrote that Shaw was among those working on the stadium’s new scoreboards.

"Sadly, Joshua Shaw, a carpenter with Mavid Construction, recently lost his life in an incident in the north end zone scoreboard. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and fellow workers," he wrote.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation, which could take up to six months to finish, according to the station.

Shaw was a second-generation employee for the construction company. He worked alongside his father and brother.

"We would like to thank the emergency rescue team, those who responded from the Green Bay Fire and Police Department, the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and our team members for their care during this difficult time," Mavid Construction said in a statement at the time of Shaw’s death last month.

Mavid Construction is a subcontractor for Miron Construction and the company also issued a statement.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that the individual employed by one of our subcontractors, Mavid Construction, who was involved in a serious incident on Thursday, June 15 on our Lambeau Field project site has succumbed to his injuries. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, team members, and others who have been impacted by this tragedy," the company said.