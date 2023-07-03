Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers CEO confirms death of carpenter at Lambeau Field

The carpenter was identified as Joshua Shaw

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy confirmed in his weekend column that a carpenter died last month while working on a project at Lambeau Field.

Joshua Shaw was identified as the Mavid Construction worker who died. He suffered a serious injury on June 15 and succumbed to his injuries two days later, according to WBAY-TV in Green Bay. Murphy wrote that Shaw was among those working on the stadium’s new scoreboards.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mark Murphy in 2019

President and CEO of Green Bay Packers Mark Murphy confirmed that carpenter Joshua Shaw died as a result of injuries from an incident June 15. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"Sadly, Joshua Shaw, a carpenter with Mavid Construction, recently lost his life in an incident in the north end zone scoreboard. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and fellow workers," he wrote.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation, which could take up to six months to finish, according to the station.

PANTHERS' ANDY DALTON BELIEVES HE COULD STILL BE STARTING QB: 'I DON'T THINK THERE ARE 32 GUYS BETTER THAN ME'

Lambeau Field in 2022

A general view during the pre-season friendly match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Shaw was a second-generation employee for the construction company. He worked alongside his father and brother.

"We would like to thank the emergency rescue team, those who responded from the Green Bay Fire and Police Department, the doctors and nurses at St. Vincent Hospital and our team members for their care during this difficult time," Mavid Construction said in a statement at the time of Shaw’s death last month.

Mavid Construction is a subcontractor for Miron Construction and the company also issued a statement.

A Packers helmet

A detailed view of a Green Bay Packers helmet during an OTA practice session at Don Hutson Center on May 31, 2023 in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that the individual employed by one of our subcontractors, Mavid Construction, who was involved in a serious incident on Thursday, June 15 on our Lambeau Field project site has succumbed to his injuries. We extend our most sincere sympathies to his family, friends, team members, and others who have been impacted by this tragedy," the company said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.