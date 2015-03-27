Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update March 27, 2015

Ovechkin skipping All-Star Game

By | Sports Network

Arlington, VA – Washington Capitals general manager George Star Game.

"Because he's a suspended player, he doesn't feel like he deserves to be there, so he's not going to go and he doesn't want to be a distraction to the event," McPhee said.

Ovechkin was suspended by the NHL for three games Monday for leaving his feet to deliver a high, hard check to the head of Pittsburgh defenseman Zbynek Michalek during Sunday's game.

In 47 games this season, Ovechkin has produced 20 goals and 19 assists.