Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel suggests football games should be played without bad weather

Oregon Ducks football star quarterback Dillon Gabriel made it clear which conditions he believes football games should be played in.

During an interview with KOIN News on Tuesday ahead of his team's Rose Bowl matchup against Ohio State, Gabriel described his ideal vision for the conditions that his games should be played in, and questioned the notion of playing in snow and rain.

"We love warm weather. I think we should play more football on nice grass instead of the artificial stuff. And the more sun the better. Why do we do it to ourselves? Do fans want to sit in the snow and the rain?" Gabriel said. "Let's just make arenas. Let's do domes. Let's do grass. Let's do more fireworks at games."

Gabriel didn't even rule out supporting the premise of all college football games being played in Hawaii.

"I don't think anyone would be mad at it," Gabriel, a Hawaii native, said of the idea. "Let's find more sun."

Gabriel, who is finishing up his sixth college football season, has been one of the best quarterbacks this season. Gabriel was named a first-team All-American, Big 10 MVP and Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year in 2024. He accomplished all this despite transferring to Oregon, which is one of the rainier states in the U.S., and playing in an outdoor stadium with artificial turf.

The quarterback began his career starting for the University of Central Florida, where he played for three years before heading to Norman to play for the Sooners in Oklahoma .

In December, with one year of eligibility remaining, Gabriel decided to head to the Pacific Northwest to play with the Oregon Ducks.

"It being the third conference I’ve played in, I think in that aspect it’s cool. I’ve played in so many different places, and I feel like it’s what football is all about. I’ve had the privilege to play in a bunch of different cool environments, and it’s been very exciting. The more, the merrier. It’s gonna be a lot of fun," Gabriel previously told Fox News Digital.

"It was kind of where I needed to be at the right time… I think college is very special, and I think it’s a pivotal time to be the player you want to be to prepare yourself for the biggest job interview of your life, which is the NFL."

Gabriel led the Big 10 in both passing yards, with 3,558, and completions, with 297, this year.