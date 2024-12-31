Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith vows to be 'completely different player' vs Oregon in CFP matchup

Ohio State plays Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ohio State and Oregon played each other during the regular season, and it turned out to be one of the better college football games of the year as the Ducks won the game 32-31.

The two teams meet again on Wednesday in the College Football Playoff. Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith warned the Ducks’ defense about playing man-to-man defense against him. He said if that happens, Will Howard would take a shot with him deep.

Jeremiah Smith vs Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith hauls in a catch as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The freshman standout had nine catches for 100 yards and a touchdown in their first meeting. He vowed to bring a different game to Oregon than they saw on Oct. 12.

"They're going to see a completely different player than the last time," he told reporters before their Rose Bowl matchup, via ESPN. "Even (receivers coach Brian Hartline) told me the other day that I'm a whole different player from the first time we played Oregon until now. It started with understanding the game plan and knowing what the defense is trying to do."

Smith expressed his frustrations with the loss to Michigan in the last regular-season game of the season. He suggested a lot of it was taken out on Tennessee in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Jeremiah Smith goes out of bounds

Tennessee linebacker Kalib Perry, #8, forces Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, #4, out of bounds during the first half of the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

He had six catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

"Well, Tennessee, you seen what they tried to do and what happened," he said. "Just took shots and put it up on them, and got to continue to do that."

Smith has already been compared to some of the great wide receivers who have come out of Ohio State in recent years as well as being selected for top-tier accolades such as Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Second-Team All-America.

However, he is trying to keep things in perspective.

Jeremiah Smith makes a catch over Rickey Gibson

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, #4, catches a touchdown pass against Tennessee defensive back Rickey Gibson, #1, during the first half in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

"It’s a blessing, I mean, but just can’t let that statement just get in my head," he said. "I know I have two, three more years left here just to develop and just get better."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

