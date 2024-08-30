New Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel says school was 'perfect spot for' 6th year of college football

Saturday night marks the start of Dillon Gabriel's sixth season of college football with his third different school.

The quarterback began his career starting for the University of Central Florida, where he played for three years before heading to Norman to play for the Sooners in Oklahoma.

In December, with one year of eligibility remaining, Gabriel decided to head to the Pacific Northwest to play with the Oregon Ducks.

Gabriel threw for more than 3,000 yards in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons and was 10-2 in his dozen starts with the Sooners.

He's going from the Big 12 (Oklahoma is now in the SEC) to the Big Ten (Oregon was in the Pac-12 last year), and he's excited for the change.

"It being the third conference I’ve played in, I think in that aspect it’s cool. I’ve played in so many different places, and I feel like it’s what football is all about. I’ve had the privilege to play in a bunch of different cool environments, and it’s been very exciting. The more, the merrier. It’s gonna be a lot of fun," Gabriel told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Gabriel said Oregon was "the perfect spot" for him when he decided he wanted to take advantage of his extra year of eligibility.

"It was kind of where I needed to be at the right time. … I think college is very special, and I think it’s a pivotal time to be the player you want to be to prepare yourself for the biggest job interview of your life, which is the NFL," he said.

"I think if you ask anyone, if you can take this test or job interview, you try to get all the knowledge and experience you can prior to getting that job interview. So, that’s kind of how I looked at it.

"I also want to win a national championship. I want to win at the highest level. So, the competitor in me wanted to do that as well. It was a big decision, but when you look at it from a player standpoint, that’s kind of how I made my decision."

Gabriel, admittedly, had instances where he was "uncomfortable" during camp, but that's the beauty of the journey.

"It’s just a lot of learning. I think a lot of people, when they do transfer, they go to coaches they know so they know what to expect. But this one was definitely a decision I made to try something new, be uncomfortable and grow," Gabriel said.

"I think this offseason I’ve been appreciative that this is a new offense I’m learning, new coaches I haven’t been around, but an uncomfortable situation creates growth. I’ve learned a lot about myself and football from different perspectives. It’s my sixth year of college. I’m not stagnant, consistent. It’s something new, and I’m forever learning, growing and improving.

"I’m looking at it as a huge positive because I’m looking at guys that have been at one school for six years. They get stuck in their ways or no change or evolution. Not in a negative way. But I just look at it as so many positives from this offseason."

The Ducks begin their Big Ten and Dillon Gabriel eras against Idaho at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

