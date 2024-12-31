Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL teams doing 'extensive homework' on Jon Gruden since controversial emails as offseason approaches: report

Jon Gruden hasn't coached since 2021

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 31

A Super Bowl-winning head coach may just be back in the fray in 2025.

According to the NFL Network, teams are reportedly keeping an eye on Jon Gruden.

However, it isn't as easy as interviewing a football coach — apparently, those teams are doing "extensive homework" on Gruden "as a coach" and "as a person" considering the controversy that hit him a couple of years ago.

Jon Gruden looks on

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on from the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Heinz Field. Las Vegas won 26-17.   (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Gruden is suing the NFL, claiming it leaked the emails to remove him from his job — it was reported he made racist, misogynistic and homophobic emails directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, among others in emails.

"I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful," Gruden said in August 2022. "But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I got three great boys. I still love football. I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden directs  the North team at the 2007 Under Armour Senior Bowl in Mobile Jan. 27.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Jon Gruden directs  the North team at the 2007 Under Armour Senior Bowl in Mobile Jan. 27. (A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Despite this, though, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said that he "would not be surprised at all if in the coming weeks you see Jon Gruden’s name popping up interviewing for a head coaching job," via the New York Post.

Gruden, who last coached in the 2021 season after his 10-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders was cut short due to the controversy, joined Barstool Sports in November. There had reportedly been interest from the New Orleans Saints for Gruden to join the staff last year.

Gruden coached the then-Oakland Raiders in the AFC Championship Game in 2000. In his first year as the head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he won Super Bowl XXXVII over his former Raiders.

Jon Gruden celebrates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Oakland Raiders at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on Jan. 26, 2003. (IMAGN)

He was placed in the Bucs' Ring of Honor in 2017, but was removed in 2021 amid the scandal.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.