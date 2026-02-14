Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

Ilia Malinin postpones press conference a day after eighth-place Olympic finish

The American star was the frontrunner to win gold but fell twice during his performance

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Judging controversy rocks Olympic figure staking Video

Judging controversy rocks Olympic figure staking

A judging controversy erupts at the Winter Olympics after a French judge is accused of giving a boosted score to the home country in the ice dance final, potentially costing Team USA gold.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Olympic skater Ilia Malinin did not hold his scheduled media session Saturday. The session was postponed, according to Christine Brennan. 

The postponement comes one day after Malinin finished eighth in the men's free skate. The American star was the frontrunner to win gold but fell twice during his performance, shocking fans and pundits. 

Malinin's folly was considered one of the most unexpected stories of the Winter Olympics since he dominated competition prior to Friday. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Ilia Malinin competes

Ilia Malinin of the United States competes during the men's free skate program in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, Feb. 13, 2026. (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

Malinin revealed his mind became flooded with "thoughts and memories" before his performance.

"I just had so many thoughts and memories flood right before I got into my starting pose, and almost, I think, it maybe overwhelmed me a little bit. I've been through a lot in my life, a lot of bad and good experiences," Malinin told NBC Washington after the competition Friday. 

"So, I just feel like it's the pressure of especially being that Olympic gold medal hopeful. It was just something I can't control now.

"The pressure of the Olympics, it's really something different, and I think not a lot of people understand that. They only understand that from the inside and going into this competition, especially today, I felt really confident, really good," he said. "But it really just went by so fast I did not have time to process." 

POWER OUTAGE HALTS MILAN CORTINA OLYMPICS CURLING COMPETITION MOMENTS AFTER MATCHES BEGIN

Ilia Malinin crying

Ilia Malinin of the United States reacts to his disastrous routine in which he fell twice during the men's singles skating-free skating competition at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 Feb. 13, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

When his routine started Friday, Malinin connected on a quad-flip to start but then settled for a single axel. He then had a double loop instead of a quad loop.

He then fell on a quad Lutz attempt and then fell on another jump shortly after. He scored a 156.33, a far cry from the world record of 238.24 he set in December and the 200-mark he routinely hits in the free skate.

Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan won the gold with a total score of 291.58, a personal best. His 198.94 score in Friday's free skate was also the highest of his career.

Yuma Kagiyama of Japan got the silver, and Shun Sato, Kagiyama's teammate, came away with the bronze.

Malinin, who posts total scores in the 300s regularly, settled for just 264.49. His personal best is 333.81.

Malinin congratulated his Kazakhstani competitor after the event concluded.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Ilia Malinin after fall

Ilia Malinin of the United States falls during men's single skating at Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games Feb. 13, 2026, in Milan, Italy. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While on the bench, Malinin said if he had been in Beijing four years ago, he would not have skated as poorly as he did. Malinin was 17 when he was left off the roster in favor of veterans.

Malinin's finish sparked widespread disappointment among Team USA and ice skating fans across social media. 

Fox News' Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue