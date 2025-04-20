Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Michigan Wolverines

Olympic medalist Paul Juda helps Michigan to national title, pops question to girlfriend

Fred Richard also helped Michigan to a title

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Paul Juda helped the U.S. Olympic team to a bronze medal in men’s artistic gymnastics in Paris last summer and the winning never stopped for the 23-year-old.

Juda, along with fellow Olympian Fred Richard, helped the Michigan Wolverines to a men’s gymnastics national championship on Saturday. Richard and Juda finished first and second, respectively, in the all-around, giving Michigan the edge over Stanford.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paul Juda and his fiancee

Paul Juda and his girlfriend, Reyna Guggino, a member of Michigan’s women’s gymnastics, react after Juda proposed to her after Michigan won the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics National Championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, April 19, 2025. (Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

Juda scored a 13.966 on vault to clinch the national title. The Wolverines were jubilant as Juda’s score came in. Michigan finished second to Stanford at the 2024 national championships.

Michigan trailed Oklahoma going into the final and it came down to Juda to help put the Wolverines over the top. Michigan held onto the win by just 0.163 points.

The 2021 Pan American silver medalist had more on his mind than just hoisting a national title. He took the microphone and had one important question for the love of his life, Reyna Guggino, "Will you marry me?"

OLE MISS HEAD COACH LANE KIFFIN BAFFLED BY CARSON BECK'S EXORBITANT NIL DEAL WITH MIAMI

Paul Juda celebrates

Paul Juda celebrates with his teammates after they won the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics National Championship at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, April 19, 2025. (Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

"You make me a better man, a better person," Juda said before getting down on one knee.

Guggino, in tears, said "yes" and she received a ring as well.

Guggino is also a gymnast at Michigan. She was a part of the 2021 national championship team and was the second-ever gymnast in NCAA history to start a rotation with a perfect 10.

Paul Juda on the pommel horse

Michigan gymnast Paul Juda performs his pommel horse routine during the NCAA Men’s Gymnastics National Championship in Ann Arbor, April 19, 2025. (Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2025 season was her last year in competition. She graduated from the school with a degree in biology, health and society.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.