US men's gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik goes viral as he shines on pommel horse: 'American icon'

US men's gymnasts won 1st medal since 2008

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
American men’s gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik went viral on Monday as he waited around during the team final for his chance to secure a spot on the podium with a pommel horse performance.

The Paris Olympics broadcast camera kept showing Nedoroscik getting mentally prepared for his event as he watched his other teammates, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda and Asher Hong, compete in the other disciplines. Nedoroscik was only needed for the pommel horse.

Stephen Nedoroscik cheers

Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States, reacts after the pommel horse event during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

However, he caught the eye of social media users who tuned into the event.

Nedoroscik got his chance to shine on the pommel horse and he delivered. He scored a 15.166.

"It went really well today, I handled the nerves very well," he said after helping secure the men’s gymnastics team’s first medal since 2008, a bronze. "I worked my whole life up to those 45 seconds."

Stephen Nedoroscik on the pommel horse

Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States performs on the pommel horse during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Nedoroscik will compete again in the pommel horse final next week.

"This is just another day of doing the gymnastics," he said. "Sure it’s the biggest stage in the world. It only happens once every four years, but at the same time I’m putting chalk on my hands and doing the horse for the team, it’s nothing different."

Stephen Nedoroscik with his teammates

Stephen Nedoroscik of the United States, right, gets a hug from Paul Juda after last rotation during the men's artistic gymnastics team finals round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Monday, July 29, 2024 in Paris. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

He has become the specialist the U.S. men’s gymnastics team has needed all along. In 2021, he was the first U.S. gymnast to win a world championship gold medal on pommel horse.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.