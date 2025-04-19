Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin baffled by Carson Beck's exorbitant NIL deal with Miami

Ole Miss head Lane Kiffin did not mince words when told how much Miami quarterback Carson Beck’s NIL deal was worth.

Kiffin, 49, was told Beck will receive $4.3 million for one season during a recent appearance on "The Pivot Podcast."

"Miami gave him $4.3 million?" Kiffin asked.

"Did they watch his game against us?"

Beck transferred from Georgia to Miami this offseason, and Kiffin recalled an Ole Miss win over Georgia in the 2024 season.

Ole Miss defeated Georgia 28-10 in November, and Beck struggled in the loss. The former Georgia quarterback completed 20 of his 31 passes for 186 yards and an interception in the loss.

Beck spent two seasons as the starting quarterback at Georgia. In his junior year, he had a 72.4% completion percentage and the most completions and passes in the SEC. Beck also led the SEC with 3,941 yards that season and threw for 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Last season was a different story for Beck. He completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,485 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Beck’s 12 interceptions were the most in the SEC.

Beck is expected to replace Cam Ward, the projected No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL Draft.

Ward was sensational in his lone season with the Hurricanes, completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, and he led the ACC with 39 passing touchdowns while throwing seven interceptions.

Not only will Beck have big shoes to fill after Miami went 10-3 and just missed out on the College Football Playoff with Ward last season. But he will also have to deal with the pressure of living up to his exorbitant NIL deal, the one Kiffin couldn’t believe.

