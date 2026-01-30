Olympian Sha'Carri Richardson pleads with officer to ‘work with me’ during speeding arrest: ‘I’m begging you’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bodycam footage obtained by Fox News Digital showed Olympic gold medal sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson "begging" an officer not to arrest her after she was caught driving recklessly.

Sgt. Gerald McDaniels, driving in the center lane, spotted the Olympian flashing her brights at the car in front of her and announced that Richardson's Aston Martin topped 104 mph on State Road 429 near Stoneybrook Parkway in Winter Garden, Florida. The officer reached speeds of at least 110 mph in order to catch up.

"I would wipe that smile off your face," the sergeant told Richardson upon approaching her passenger window. "You're being stopped for dangerous, excessive speed."

Richardson said her back tire was at 29 PSI and that her phone slipped, switching the mode in her car and causing her to speed. That did not please McDaniels.

"You're driving at 104 miles an hour in a 65 mile-an-hour zone with subpar equipment, flashing people to get out of your lane, following too close, using every lane to pass everybody, cutting me off, passing a car on the inside shoulder with your hazard lights on. You're going to jail for dangerous excessive speeding," he said.

Richardson replied that she did not know she was speeding, to which the sergeant answered, "That's why they give you a speedometer."

"I am a law-abiding citizen, sir," Richardson, who was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend, fellow Olympic sprinter Christian Coleman, last year, kicked off a plane in 2023, and barred from the Tokyo Olympics due to a positive marijuana test, said.

After some back and forth, the officer's decision was final, and reality set in for Richardson, who said there was "no intention" for her to break the law.

"Please sir. I really was not intentionally speeding. Sir, please. I'm begging you," Richardson said. "Don't take me to jail. I will do everything. Please, sir. I promise you, I don't want to go to jail, I'm right here."

The police report, also obtained by Fox News Digital, said that Coleman showed up to the scene and was arrested for resisting after refusing to identify himself. His car was found to have smoking paraphernalia. Another sprinter, Twanisha Terry, also arrived.

Richardson and Coleman moved past their issue last year, which occurred at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 27, just one week before the U.S. Track and Field Championships. Coleman declined to be a victim in the case, a police report said, and made it clear that he wanted to move on from the "sucky situation."

Richardson has an Olympic gold medal from the 2024 4x100-meter relay in Paris, and she won the 100 meters at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. Both Richardson and Coleman won world titles in 2023 and 2025 in their respective 4x100s.

Richardson settled for silver in the 100 meters in Paris, while Coleman still awaits an Olympic medal — he did win the 100 and 4x100 at the 2019 World Championships.

