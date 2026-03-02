Expand / Collapse search
American runner's half marathon lead wiped away after bizarre course mishap

Jess McClain was leading the race when she and two other runners were led the wrong way

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Jess McClain is a decorated American runner who has made the podium in several events over the course of her career and was looking to score a victory at the U.S. Half Marathon Championships in Atlanta over the weekend.

McClain was leading the race with about 2 miles remaining. But her race was thrown off course as she was led off the path by a media vehicle, according to Athletics Illustrated. McClain reportedly followed the media vehicle, a police motorcycle and a motorcycle with a camera.

Jessica McClain in the marathon

Jessica McClain (USA) places eighth in the women's marathon in 2:28:32 during the World Athletics Championships at National Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat were all thrown off. By the time they got back onto the right course, McClain’s lead was gone.

She finished in ninth place while Hurley and Kurgat finished in 12th and 13th respectively.

Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah took the blame for the error.

Jessica McClain at the Marathon Team Trisl

Jessica McClain places fourth in the women's race in 2:25:46 during the US Olympic Marathon Team Trials on Feb. 3, 2024. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

"In the women’s race, a pace vehicle left the official course during Mile 11," he said in a statement to The Athletic. "As Race Director, I take full responsibility for what occurred. Athletes should never have to make a split-second decision between following a pace vehicle or trusting the official course.

"We are conducting a full review to determine exactly how and why the vehicle left the course to strengthen safeguards moving forward."

U.S. Track and Field (USATF) said it would review the events "carefully" as the team for the World Road Running Championships has not been selected. The organization said that protests were denied and a jury of appeals found that "the event did not meet USATF Rule 243 and that the course was not adequately marked at the point of misdirection. This violation contributed to the misdirection taken by the athletes within the top four at the time of misdirection.

"However, the jury of appeals finds no recourse within the USATF rulebook to alter the results order of finish. The results order of finish as posted is considered final."

Jessica McClain and Emily Infield

Emily Infield (left) is congratulated by Jessica McClain after winning the women's 10,000m in 31:43.56 during the USATF Championships at Hayward Field on July 31, 2025. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

McClain finished in fourth in the 2025 Half Marathon Championships and eighth in the World Athletics Championships.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

