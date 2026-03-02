American runner's half marathon lead wiped away after bizarre course mishap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jess McClain is a decorated American runner who has made the podium in several events over the course of her career and was looking to score a victory at the U.S. Half Marathon Championships in Atlanta over the weekend.

McClain was leading the race with about 2 miles remaining. But her race was thrown off course as she was led off the path by a media vehicle, according to Athletics Illustrated. McClain reportedly followed the media vehicle, a police motorcycle and a motorcycle with a camera.

McClain, Emma Grace Hurley and Ednah Kurgat were all thrown off. By the time they got back onto the right course, McClain’s lead was gone.

She finished in ninth place while Hurley and Kurgat finished in 12th and 13th respectively.

Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah took the blame for the error.

"In the women’s race, a pace vehicle left the official course during Mile 11," he said in a statement to The Athletic. "As Race Director, I take full responsibility for what occurred. Athletes should never have to make a split-second decision between following a pace vehicle or trusting the official course.

"We are conducting a full review to determine exactly how and why the vehicle left the course to strengthen safeguards moving forward."

U.S. Track and Field (USATF) said it would review the events "carefully" as the team for the World Road Running Championships has not been selected. The organization said that protests were denied and a jury of appeals found that "the event did not meet USATF Rule 243 and that the course was not adequately marked at the point of misdirection. This violation contributed to the misdirection taken by the athletes within the top four at the time of misdirection.

"However, the jury of appeals finds no recourse within the USATF rulebook to alter the results order of finish. The results order of finish as posted is considered final."

McClain finished in fourth in the 2025 Half Marathon Championships and eighth in the World Athletics Championships.