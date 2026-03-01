Lions star David Montgomery sarcastically fires back at trade rumor report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery responded to a report that he seemingly "wants out" of the organization he’s been with for the last three seasons.

Well, that’s news to the veteran known as "Knuckles" in the Motor City.

Montgomery took to social media to respond to the ESPN report, employing a fair bit of sarcasm in doing so.

"Damn, [D-Mo] told you that?" Montgomery posted on Sunday after the report came out saying the Lions would want a "decent Day 3 pick" in return for him.

The 28-year-old, who started his career with the Chicago Bears, has enjoyed success with the Lions since he got there. And when the Lions brought the explosive Jahmyr Gibbs into the mix, the popular "Sonic and Knuckles" duo was born.

Gibbs, though, has taken off since entering the NFL as the Lions’ first-round pick in 2023. He broke out with 1,412 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns, which led the NFL, in 2024. Then, he followed it up with 1,223 yards and 13 rushing scores, with a career-high 616 receiving yards and five more scores through the air in 2025.

Montgomery had 716 rushing yards with eight rushing scores, while hauling in 24 of Jared Goff’s pass attempts his way for 192 yards.

Montgomery has been more of the short yardage back for the Lions’ dynamic offense, but it’s certain that Gibbs is the top guy if the team had to choose.

He owns a contract through the 2027 season, so the Lions would have to trade him if he wishes to move on. But his tweet says otherwise.

The report even gave a potential destination for Montgomery, saying that the Seattle Seahawks could make sense if they don’t re-sign Kenneth Walker III, the Super Bowl LX MVP who is an unrestricted free agent. The Seahawks could also franchise tag Walker if they so choose.

Of course, there’s no guarantee the Lions don’t move on from Montgomery, but it appears the veteran enjoys his role with one of the best offenses in the NFL.

The Lions currently sit more than $12 million over their salary cap, though this is the time teams will begin to cut down to prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft. Montgomery is set to be a $8.3 million cap hit for the 2026 season.

