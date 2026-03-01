UFC star Arman Tsarukyan punches opponent in wild scene after Real American Freestyle wrestling match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive brawl involving a top UFC contender broke out Saturday after a wrestling event went off the rails.

Arman Tsarukyan, ranked second in the lightweight division of UFC, participated in a Real American Freestyle wrestling match against Georgio Poullas when tensions boiled over at the end of their bout.

Tsarukyan was seen shoving Poullas when the match ended, and it immediately led to him throwing punches as the brawl ensued.

Both teams for Tsarukyan and Poullas stormed the wrestling mat and started to tee off on one another, as officials and others tried to step in and stop the confrontation.

Uncrowned also reported that fights started to break out in the crowd at the time as well.

Colby Covington, a fellow UFC fighter, was seen escorting Poullas off the mat and into the backstage area as the crowd started to chant "U-S-A!"

Tsarukyan won the fight 5-3 over Poullas, as the dust settled post-brawl.

What may have led to the altercation was Poullas hitting Tsarukyan in the head during the match, which the latter was clearly displeased about throughout.

Tsarukyan even said after the event on X, "F--- around and find out," clearly talking about what transpired between him and Poullas.

Head slapping is something Poullas has been called out for in his past wrestling matches, as ex-UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad replied in a separate X post, "Nah it was deserved the other guy was dirty."

While Tsarukyan was staying active with Real American Freestyle, he is enjoying quite the win streak in UFC. He has won his last five fights, including a submission against Dan Hooker in November. Tsarukyan was even given a Performer of the Night bonus for his performance in the Round 2 victory.

Tsarukyan’s previous victory came over Charles Oliveira by decision, and he knocked out Beneil Dariush before that in December 2023. Tsarukyan is 23-3 over his UFC career and could be seeing a title fight soon against the current lightweight belt holder, Ilia Topuria.

