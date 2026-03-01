Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

UFC

UFC star Arman Tsarukyan punches opponent in wild scene after Real American Freestyle wrestling match

Arman Tsarukyan appeared upset about his opponent Georgio Poullas hitting him in the head during the match

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
UFC legend Jorge Masvidal explains his political activism Video

UFC legend Jorge Masvidal explains his political activism

Jorge Masvidal discusses his views on the current political situation, the life events that drew him to politics, and why he believes Trump should take out the Cuban dictatorship. (David Unsworth / Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A massive brawl involving a top UFC contender broke out Saturday after a wrestling event went off the rails. 

Arman Tsarukyan, ranked second in the lightweight division of UFC, participated in a Real American Freestyle wrestling match against Georgio Poullas when tensions boiled over at the end of their bout. 

Tsarukyan was seen shoving Poullas when the match ended, and it immediately led to him throwing punches as the brawl ensued. 

Both teams for Tsarukyan and Poullas stormed the wrestling mat and started to tee off on one another, as officials and others tried to step in and stop the confrontation. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Arman Tsarukyan flexes in octagon

Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia reacts after a submission victory against Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at ABHA Arena on Nov. 22, 2025 in Doha, Qatar. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Uncrowned also reported that fights started to break out in the crowd at the time as well.  

Colby Covington, a fellow UFC fighter, was seen escorting Poullas off the mat and into the backstage area as the crowd started to chant "U-S-A!"

Tsarukyan won the fight 5-3 over Poullas, as the dust settled post-brawl.

What may have led to the altercation was Poullas hitting Tsarukyan in the head during the match, which the latter was clearly displeased about throughout.

Arman Tsarukyan flexes before fight

Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night ceremonial weigh-in at ABHA Arena on Nov. 21, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.  (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Tsarukyan even said after the event on X, "F--- around and find out," clearly talking about what transpired between him and Poullas. 

Head slapping is something Poullas has been called out for in his past wrestling matches, as ex-UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad replied in a separate X post, "Nah it was deserved the other guy was dirty."

While Tsarukyan was staying active with Real American Freestyle, he is enjoying quite the win streak in UFC. He has won his last five fights, including a submission against Dan Hooker in November. Tsarukyan was even given a Performer of the Night bonus for his performance in the Round 2 victory. 

Arman Tsarukyan kick

Arman Tsarukyan of Georgia kicks Dan Hooker of New Zealand in a lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena (ABHA Arena) in Doha, Qatar, on Nov. 22, 2025. (Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Tsarukyan’s previous victory came over Charles Oliveira by decision, and he knocked out Beneil Dariush before that in December 2023. Tsarukyan is 23-3 over his UFC career and could be seeing a title fight soon against the current lightweight belt holder, Ilia Topuria. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue