Sha'Carri Richardson surveillance video captures Olympian's physical moments with boyfriend before arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Surveillance video of what led to Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest has been released.

In the video from the Seattle-Tacoma Airport on July 27, originally obtained by TMZ Sports, Richardson is seen approaching her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, from out of the frame and appears to grab his backpack from behind. Richardson appeared to grill Coleman and nudged him before shoving him into a wall, nudging him more later on.

The two appeared to exchange words while walking toward security, with Richardson still nudging him and appearing to reach for his face.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An officer at the airport was notified by a Transportation Security Administration supervisor of a disturbance between Richardson and Coleman, according to the police report, via The Associated Press.

Coleman declined to be a victim in the case, a police report said, and he made it very clear that he wants to move on from the "sucky situation."

In fact, Coleman believed the arrest was too far.

"I don't feel like she should have been arrested. I mean people have discussions and emotions and stuff like that. She has things that she needs to work on for herself, of course. So do I, so do you, so does everybody. But I'm the type of guy who's in the business of extending grace, and mercy and love," Coleman told reporters this weekend.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ESTABLISHING TASK FORCE FOR 2028 OLYMPIC GAMES IN LOS ANGELES

"I look at situations like this, take a step back, analyze it self-mentally, and then just try to see what you can do to be your best self… She’s a human being, and a great person. We've been good teammates all year… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too."

The incident occurred just days before the United States Track and Field Championships. Richardson missed qualifying for the 200-meter final by one-hundredth of a second. She has a bye in the 100-meter after winning the world title in that event two years ago.

Both Coleman and Richardson won gold at the world championships in 2023 for the 4x100 meter. Coleman also won the event in 2019 as well as the 100-meter. Richardson also won the 100 at the 2023 world championships in Budapest, Hungary, and finished with the silver medal in the event at the Paris Games last summer. She also helped take the 4x100 relay to an Olympic gold.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This wasn't Richardson's first controversy at an airport. The track star was booted off a plane in January 2023 after a dispute with a flight attendant who she said spoke to her in a disrespectful manner.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.