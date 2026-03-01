Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders mourns loss of Colorado quarterback Dominiq Ponder: 'One of my favorites'

Ponder, a 6'5" signal caller, was just 23 years old

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Dominiq Ponder died this weekend, the team’s head coach Deion Sanders confirmed on Sunday with a social media post. 

"God please comfort the Ponder family, friends and loved ones," Sanders wrote on social media. "Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader. Let’s pray for all that knew him & had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord you’re receiving a good 1. Comfort us Lord Comfort us."

Ponder was 23 years old. 

Details of Ponder’s death are not yet known. 

Deion Sanders watches his team warm up

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his team warm up before an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tony Gutierrez/AP Photo)

Ponder, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound signal caller, joined the Buffaloes and "Coach Prime’s" program in 2024 after spending time at Bethune-Cookman before making his way to Boulder. 

Last season, Ponder played just two games for the Buffaloes while serving in his backup role. He recorded two rush attempts and one pass attempt. 

The Opa Locka, Fla., native also received tribute from a fellow quarterback with the Buffaloes, Colton Allen. 

Dominiq Ponder drops back

Bethune-Cookman QB Dominiq Ponder takes a snap during the Wildcats' spring game Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Daytona Stadium. (IMAGN)

"Dom, you were a blessing to so many people," Allen wrote on Instagram. "You had a presence about you that just made everything better. You brought so much joy to me and everyone around you. I'm grateful for every lift, every practice, every rep, every conversation we got to share. I'll carry those with me for the rest of my life."

Ponder was going to be a part of Colorado’s spring practices, which are set to begin on Monday. It’s unknown if Sanders will postpone the start due to Ponder’s passing. 

Ponder also received a tribute from the University of Central Florida.

Deion Sanders watches his players warm up

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Salt Lake City. (Tyler Tate/AP Photo)

"Our prayers are with Dominiq and the Ponder family along with all in the Colorado football program," the university’s football account on X wrote. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

