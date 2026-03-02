College hockey game thrown into chaos as lights turn off in arena during pivotal moment of OT

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bizarre situation occurred during a men’s college hockey game between the UConn Huskies and the Massachusetts Minutemen.

The Huskies and Minutemen were in the midst of an overtime period after being tied 3-3 in regulation at the Mullins Center in Hadley, Massachusetts. The Minutemen tried to get one past the Huskies’ goaltender, but were denied.

It started a Huskies break. Huskies defenseman Kai Janviriya guided the puck back down the ice and was getting ready to possibly send his team home with a victory.

However, as he got into Massachusetts’ zone, the lights in the arena turned off.

No team scored in the overtime period. The Huskies and Minutemen went into a shootout and Massachusetts was able to pick up a point in the shootout round after seven rounds.

UConn had a 3-2 lead in the third period when Jake Percival scored early in the frame following a power play. But UMass responded with the equalizer from forward Jack Musa.

Massachusetts goaltender Michael Hrabal earned the first star of the game as he had 50 saves in the win.

Massachusetts was able to improve to 12-9-1 with 37 points on the year. UConn fell to 11-8-3 with 38 points. The two teams sit in fourth and third place respectively in the Hockey East conference. Providence is leading the conference with a 17-5-1 record and 51 points.