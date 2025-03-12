Obamas' production company exploring Tiger Woods biopic: report

Tiger Woods remains one of the most recognizable athletes in sports. And the 15-time major championship winner's life could soon be chronicled on film.

Amazon MGM Studios has secured the rights to Kevin Cook's "The Tiger Slam: The Inside Story of the Greatest Golf Ever Played," a studio spokesperson confirmed to People.

The movie from Amazon will be based on the book that hit shelves in December. Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are "in talks" to join the project through their company, Higher Ground Productions, according to Deadline.

Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose film credits include "King Richard," is also drawing interest in the project about Woods. Green is being considered to direct the film, according to the report.

Actor Will Smith won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and former coach of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams in "King Richard." The Williams sisters were listed as the film's executive producers.

Cook's book features stories from "many of golf’s biggest names — Tiger’s caddie, his coach, his opponents, his idols and others, all offering fresh insight into the electrifying highs of his victories and the obstacles on and off the course that threatened his relentless pursuit of perfection"

A timetable for the documentary's release was not made available.

Woods had been preparing for next month's Masters tournament. But it's unlikely he'll compete at Augusta National after Woods announced Tuesday he had surgery to address a ruptured Achilles tendon.

"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support," the five-time Masters winner wrote on X.

In February, Woods announced that his mother, Kutilda Woods, had died at the age of 81.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning," Woods wrote. "My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie."

Obama and Tiger Woods have a history. Obama once traveled to Florida to play a round of golf with Woods during his presidency. Woods visited the White House during a celebration of the Presidents Cup American and International golf teams in June 2014.

The former president and former first lady's production company has brought numerous projects to the screen since its 2018 launch, including the docuseries "Our Oceans and Court of Gold" and "Rustin."

The Obamas' company also teamed up with LeBron James' Uninterrupted and Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions to produce "Starting 5." The docuseries was released on Netflix last year and followed James, Anthony Edwards and other NBA stars on and off the court.

