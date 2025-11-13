NYPD searches for suspect in nearly $10K robbery at Tom Brady's CardVault store in New York

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady’s CardVault store in New York City was robbed of nearly $10,000 worth of collectible cards last month.

The NYPD asked for the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who is wanted in connection with a grand larceny incident that occurred at CardVault by Tom Brady in SoHo on Oct. 20 shortly before noon.

Authorities say the suspect tried using a credit card to pay for merchandise, but once the transaction was declined, video surveillance showed the suspect beginning to enter manual prompts into the contactless payment terminal without the employee’s knowledge to bypass the declined transaction.

The suspect then left the store with approximately $9,710 worth of baseball and Pokémon cards.

"The sought individual is described as a male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, white socks, white sneakers, and carrying a multicolored bag," the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

Authorities implore anyone with potential information regarding the incident to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline.

Brady was present last month to cut the ribbon on the new SoHo location alongside business partner Chris Costa.

"We’re seeing a lot of customers kind of find interest in our individual cards or singles cards," Costa told PIX11. "I think Pokémon in general is just a really popular category across a really broad demographic."

Costa added that there is a way to track cards once they leave the store because "they are unique or serial numbered."

CardVault has its own team dedicated to loss prevention that is working alongside the NYPD.

CardVault has numerous locations across the country, including Dallas, East Hampton, Chicago, and Boston.