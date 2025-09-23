Homeland Security releases Pokémon-themed video to highlight immigration arrests: 'Gotta Catch ‘Em All'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pokémon-themed video released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to highlight immigration arrests is going viral.

The clip, as of midday Tuesday, has more than 37 million views on X. The video shows federal law enforcement taking suspects into custody on American soil as the theme song for the hit TV show plays in the background.

"I will travel across the land, searching far and wide," a voice sings in the video as men are seen being placed in handcuffs.

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

"Gotta Catch ‘Em All," the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a caption alongside the clip.

The video ends with a showcase of U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s "Worst of the Worst," with those captured being displayed as Pokémon cards.

Among those featured on the mocked-up cards were Nery Garcia Linares, a 32-year-old alleged sexual predator from Guatemala who was arrested by ICE Newark on Sept.18, and Moises Lopez-Zepeda, whom DHS described as 44-year-old "criminal alien" from Mexico who was taken into custody by ICE Houston on Sept. 19.

Lopez-Zepeda previously was "convicted of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle in Rockwall County, Texas, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison," according to DHS.

Both cards have a snowflake symbol – apparently representing ICE – to indicate their weakness.