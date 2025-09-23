Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Enforcement

Homeland Security releases Pokémon-themed video to highlight immigration arrests: 'Gotta Catch ‘Em All'

DHS creates Pokémon cards featuring arrested immigration suspects

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
close
Acting ICE chief says Newsom is 'shielding' criminal migrants with new legislation Video

Acting ICE chief says Newsom is 'shielding' criminal migrants with new legislation

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss California Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent bills related to immigration enforcement in the state and anti-ICE protesters' clash with agents in Illinois.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Pokémon-themed video released by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to highlight immigration arrests is going viral. 

The clip, as of midday Tuesday, has more than 37 million views on X. The video shows federal law enforcement taking suspects into custody on American soil as the theme song for the hit TV show plays in the background. 

"I will travel across the land, searching far and wide," a voice sings in the video as men are seen being placed in handcuffs. 

The Pokémon Company and Nintendo did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

CALIFORNIA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WITH 49 PRIOR ARRESTS TOPS ICE’S ‘WORST-OF-THE-WORST’ LIST 

ICE arrests featured in Pokémon-style cards

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released Pokémon-style cards of suspects captured by ICE. (Department of Homeland Security (DHS) )

"Gotta Catch ‘Em All," the Department of Homeland Security wrote in a caption alongside the clip. 

The video ends with a showcase of U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s "Worst of the Worst," with those captured being displayed as Pokémon cards. 

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS AFTER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SCREAMS DURING VIRAL DC ARREST: 'WHAT I VOTED FOR' 

ICE operation in Illinois

Agents gather outside an ICE processing center during a protest in Broadview, Ill., on Sept. 19, 2025. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released a Pokémon-themed video this week highlighting recent ICE arrests. (Octavio Jones/AFP via Getty Images; Department of Homeland Security (DHS) )

Among those featured on the mocked-up cards were Nery Garcia Linares, a 32-year-old alleged sexual predator from Guatemala who was arrested by ICE Newark on Sept.18, and Moises Lopez-Zepeda, whom DHS described as 44-year-old "criminal alien" from Mexico who was taken into custody by ICE Houston on Sept. 19. 

Lopez-Zepeda previously was "convicted of intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle in Rockwall County, Texas, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison," according to DHS. 

ICE arrest in Atlanta

Hossein Sharifi, a 67-year-old alleged child sex abuser from Iran, was arrested by ICE Atlanta on Sept. 5, 2025, according to DHS. On the left, federal agents are seen preparing to make an arrest in the Atlanta area on Feb. 5, 2025. (Reuters/Carlos Barria; Department of Homeland Security (DHS) )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Both cards have a snowflake symbol – apparently representing ICE – to indicate their weakness. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue