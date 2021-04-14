NWSL to investigate player's discrimination claim against security guard

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) will investigate a player’s claim that she and her boyfriend were subjected to discrimination during a game in Houston over the weekend.

The NWSL said Tuesday it would probe Chicago Red Stars player Sarah Gorden’s allegations she and her boyfriend, who are both Black, were treated inappropriately because of their race. Gorden said her boyfriend was followed and threatened with arrest after the Red Stars’ game against the Dash.

Gorden made the allegations in a series of tweets Saturday.

"My bf came to our game against @HoustonDash + after the game he came down steps to talk to me. We were immediately (before he was close 2 me)followed by security and told he would be arrested if he came close. Meanwhile white players were talking to white fam all over the stadium," Gorden wrote.

"At first I didn’t realize this was a racial issue until I saw white @HoustonDash players surrounding the stadium talking closely to their family and we were the only ones targeted.

"I asked the security guard why he was only talking to us. He said he would go to them later. He never approached any of them. These players have multiple photos with their people.

"This is just another reason why we kneel."

The Dash released two statements on the issue. First, the team said the staff was focused on coronavirus safety and apologized "for anything that may have created an impression to the contrary."

However, the organization put out an additional statement Monday, saying the club is "committed to creating a safe work environment, free from discrimination and harassment, and pending results of the investigation, will take any and all steps necessary to make sure that’s the case."

The NWSL said it wouldn’t comment further until the probe is complete.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.