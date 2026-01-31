Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson fined for 'berating' and 'making contact' with an official

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson was fined $50,000 for "aggressively pursuing, berating and making inadvertent contact with a game official," the NBA announced Saturday.

The league's announcement said the incident happened with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 126-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns Friday.

Atkinson was assessed his second technical foul of the game when he stormed the court after a no-call against Sam Merrill for driving on Collin Gillespie after he bumped into an official before being escorted off and ejected from the game.

Atkinson whipped his arm against the nearby referee before the whistle was blown.

Atkinson ripped the officials in a postgame news conference.

"We had one free throw after three quarters against a team that [is 26th in fouls]," Atkinson said. "And the second free throw we got was after a flop. I’m not pleased. I thought the game got out of hand, quite honestly. Parts of the game seemed circus-like, quite honestly. I don’t know if that’s what we want as a league.

"Certain characters in this league take liberties, and we don’t stand up to them. And the game turns into reviews, challenges, go to the monitor for 20 minutes when we’re just trying to play basketball. I don’t think it’s good for the league, and I know it wasn’t good for us tonight. Thought they let the game get out of hand."

The Cavaliers fell to 29-21, while Phoenix improved to 30-19.