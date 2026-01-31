Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Cavaliers

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson fined for 'berating' and 'making contact' with an official

Atkinson whipped his arm against a nearby referee

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson was fined $50,000 for "aggressively pursuing, berating and making inadvertent contact with a game official," the NBA announced Saturday. 

The league's announcement said the incident happened with 10:59 left in the fourth quarter of Cleveland's 126-113 loss to the Phoenix Suns Friday. 

Atkinson was assessed his second technical foul of the game when he stormed the court after a no-call against Sam Merrill for driving on Collin Gillespie after he bumped into an official before being escorted off and ejected from the game. 

Kenny Atkinson points

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the second half in Game 4 of a first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat April 28, 2025, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Rhona Wise)

Atkinson whipped his arm against the nearby referee before the whistle was blown. 

Atkinson ripped the officials in a postgame news conference. 

Kenny Atkinson

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during Game 2 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena in Cleveland May 6, 2025. (David Richard-Imagn Images)

"We had one free throw after three quarters against a team that [is 26th in fouls]," Atkinson said. "And the second free throw we got was after a flop. I’m not pleased. I thought the game got out of hand, quite honestly. Parts of the game seemed circus-like, quite honestly. I don’t know if that’s what we want as a league.

"Certain characters in this league take liberties, and we don’t stand up to them. And the game turns into reviews, challenges, go to the monitor for 20 minutes when we’re just trying to play basketball. I don’t think it’s good for the league, and I know it wasn’t good for us tonight. Thought they let the game get out of hand."

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts during the first half against the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena in Cleveland May 4, 2025. (Ken Blaze-Imagn Images)

The Cavaliers fell to 29-21, while Phoenix improved to 30-19. 

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

