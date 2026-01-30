Super Bowl champion Brent Jones says NFL tight end position is 'exciting to watch' after productive seasons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There is no shortage of talent at the tight end position in the NFL.

Kansas City Chiefs standout Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle are now considered the elder statesman at the position. Each is expected to end up in Canton, with Hall of Fame gold jackets waiting for them not long after they decide to step away from the game.

Tyler Warren made an immediate impact in his rookie season with the Indianapolis Colts. The position also features young players who had highly productive first seasons, including Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, Arizona tight end Trey McBride and emerging star Brock Bowers.

Brent Jones knows what it takes to succeed at tight end. A three-time Super Bowl champion during his 11-year run with the 49ers, Jones said he’s impressed by the talent at the position in today’s NFL.

Jones spoke to Fox News Digital on behalf of Athletes in Action and the Super Bowl Breakfast. He has been tapped to emcee the 38th edition of the annual event, which is scheduled for next week in Santa Clara, California.

Several tight ends put together productive seasons in 2025, with five players at the position racking up at least 800 receiving yards during the regular season.

"I think it's really exciting to watch the position," Jones said. "And you do have the Kelces, kind of the old studs … (players like) Zach Ertz (who) have been around for a long time. And then you have the middle-aged guys. I think George Kittle is as good as anybody. Then two of the up-and-comers … (Tyler Warren and) and Brock Bowers — he's been banged up a little bit, but when he's healthy, he's as good as anybody."

Pitts surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie campaign but followed with an uneven sophomore season that ended early due to injury. Pitts then had back-to-back years plagued by inconsistency. While he had some ups and downs in 2025, he put together a string of dominant performances en route to arguably his best output since his first year in the league.

Jones praised Pitts' talent and believes the 25-year-old is on the cusp of unlocking his full potential.

"Kyle Pitts … I've had him on my fantasy team a couple of years, and I'm like, ‘This is going to be the year… he’s going to break out!' I've seen him in games where he's dominant, and then I'm seeing games where he just isn't used. I think I'd have to be around him and the team, but I still feel like he's on the cusp. He's going to break out somewhere. It would be really tough if he left Atlanta and then all of a sudden broke out.

"I don't know if it's the scheme. I'm not sure if it's the design or the offensive coordinators (who) haven't utilized tight ends in their overall scheme. But that kid is just too athletic, too much of a specimen to not break out some way, shape or form."

McBride was the designated starter on this year's NFC Pro Bowl roster, while Kittle was the second player chosen to represent the conference. Kittle injured his Achilles tendon in the Niners wild-card round win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Kittle was replaced by Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

On the AFC side, Bowers and Kelce both received Pro Bowl honors. Pro Bowl alternate Warren, has been tapped to replace Bowers, who was placed on injured reserve in December. Kelce pulled out of the Pro Bowl and Buffalo Bills was announced as the fill-in.

The New England Patriots will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 in Super Bowl LX. The game will mark a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX and the infamous late-game interception Russell Wilson threw on the goal line.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry finished the regular season with 768 receiving yards. New England's backup tight end, Austin Hooper, played in the big game during his rookie year. He appeared in 16 regular-season games in 2025, hauling in two touchdowns.

Seattle tight end A.J. Barner compiled 519 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Jones believes the Seahawks could end up earning the franchise's second Super Bowl title.

"Seattle … has the best defense in the league. I think Sam Darnold has been a great story. I've seen him week in and week out in the NFC West and my perspective is the Seahawks are going to be this year's champion. But the Patriots might have something to say about that."

