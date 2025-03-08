Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic records NBA first in overtime win over Suns: ‘A class all by himself’

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record a 30-20-20 triple-double in Friday night’s thrilling overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns.

And his reaction to the historic feat was exactly what Jokic fans would expect to hear from the Serbian basketball player.

"It’s not supposed go that way," Jokic said. "I was talking to (Aaron Gordon), and he said to me, ‘That was a quiet 30 points.’ I didn’t do anything special, just seemed like everyone was in flow."

Jokic told SportsCenter separately after the game that he’ll be able to truly appreciate the accomplishment when "on my couch" after his career is over.

"I can’t describe him, so don’t ask me to," Denver coach Michael Malone told reporters after the game. "The guy is just an incredible player, and when you are one of one in this league, with the tremendous history of this league, that says a lot. There’s a lot of good players in this league, but Nikola, in my opinion, is just in a class all by himself."

Jokic finished the night with 31 points, 21 rebounds and a career-high 22 assists in the Nuggets' 149-141 overtime victory over the Suns.

He also tied the franchise record with his 29th triple-double of the season, and currently ranks in the top three in the league with an average of 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game.

"He’s just one of a kind," Christian Braun added. "You’ll never see something like this ever again – ever. You’ll never see a player that does the things he does night in and night out."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.